Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 6

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens. FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: NC State Wolfpack
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: NC State Wolfpack
Guest Picker:
Action Network
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs
No changes from CBS Sports, ESPN, or 247 this week (which is not unexpected given that Penn State had an off week). Michigan awaits at the Big House on Saturday.
