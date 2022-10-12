 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 6

Orange you glad Penn State is still unbeaten?

By LndoBSD
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Army at Wake Forest Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens. FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

Guest Picker:

Action Network

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs

No changes from CBS Sports, ESPN, or 247 this week (which is not unexpected given that Penn State had an off week). Michigan awaits at the Big House on Saturday.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...