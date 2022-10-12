Penn State Football Commits in Action: Offensive Line Commits Square Off & More

Future Nittany Lion quarterback Jaxon Smolik helped lead the Dowling Catholic (IA) Maroons to a 51-7 victory over Ames High School. Smolin and the Maroons now sit at 6-1 on the season and you can watch his latest highlights below.

Tight end Joey Schlaffer and Exeter Township continues to rolling, improving to 7-0 on the season with a 42-8 victory over Muhlenberg. Schlaffer had two catches including a touchdown, he also threw a touchdown for the Eagles.

In Alabama, safety commit DaKaari Nelson did a bit of everything for the Selma Saints in a 29-0 victory. Nelson rushed 31 yards, had 27 yards receiving, he racked up 154 punt return yards, recorded five tackles, and picked up an interception.

Offensive line commit Anthony Donkoh has released his mid-season highlights. It comes as no surprise, but Donkoh’s highlights are very impressive. He is a physical, violent blocker with better than average footwork. There is an argument to be made that Donkoh is the most underrated member of Penn State’s 2023 class.

Fellow offensive line commits J’Ven Williams and Alex Birchmeier helped lead their teams to victory this past weekend, with Birchmeier and Broad Run’s victory coming against Donkoh and Lightridge High School. Williams has posted his highlights from the win, while Birchmeier has also posted updated season highlights.

Linebacker Tony Rojas and the Fairfax (VA) Lions improved to 6-0 on the season with a 42-21 victory over West Potomac. You can checkout Rojas highlights from the victory below.

Defensive back teammates King Mack and Conrad Hussey helped national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) improve to 6-0 on the season. Mack and Hussey each had two tackles, while Mack also recorded a pass breakup.