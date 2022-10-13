The B1G Preview And Degenerate Challenge: Week 7

Last week’s games were interesting, but nothing like getting into the thick of the conference race with three games that can decide the rest of the season for the six teams involved. Purdue, Illinois, and Nebraska are all tied atop the Big Ten West, with Minnesota right behind them.

Michigan and Penn State, along with Ohio State, are tied for first in the East. The three teams that come out victorious in those games will have a much easier path to contending for the division, while the others will be left hoping for some good fortunes down the stretch.

The Games

All on Saturday

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1, 2-1)

12:00 PM Eastern, B1G Network

Minnesota -4

A team coming off a deflating home loss travels to face a team who is currently red hot, and is ranked for the first time since 2011, when the Illini started the season 6-0. Did the week off help the Gophers get over the disappointing result against Purdue? Is Mohamed Ibrahim going to play in this one? He may very well be the difference in the game.

Should you watch? No, you scoundrel! You’re busy at noon!

Prediction: Minnesota 17, Illinois 14

12:00 PM Eastern, Fox

Michigan -7.5

One of the most anticipated games of the season, the Nittany Lions will look to avenge last season’s heartbreaker against the Wolverines. Both teams have looked unstoppable at times, and both have shown weaknesses that can fully be exploited. Penn State has not fared well against Jim Harbaugh on the road, losing two of three by at least 35 points. Can this be the season the tides turn?

Plenty of folks will tell you that if Penn State loses this game, it’ll be because of quarterback Sean Clifford. Let’s revisit Clifford’s last three games against the Wolverines:

2019: 14-25 (58%), 182 yards, 4 touchdowns (1 rushing), 0 turnovers.

2020: 17-28 (60.7), 163 yards, 1 touchdown (rushing), 0 turnovers.

2021: 23-43 (53.5), 205 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 turnovers.

Even in his worst performance against the Wolverines, a hobbled and sick Clifford still managed to complete 53 percent of his passes on nearly twice as many attempts as the previous two seasons, while committing no turnovers. Penn State may very well lose this game, but if they do, it won’t be because of Clifford.

Should you watch? Yes, of course.

Prediction: Penn State 56, Michigan 17

3:30 PM Eastern, ESPN2

Maryland -11

The Terps let one get away against Purdue, so their dreams of 7-1 are now dead. They can still go 6-2 before their two-game stretch against Penn State and Ohio State, but first they’ll need to handle Indiana.

Should you watch? There may be points, so yes.

Prediction: Maryland 31, Indiana 21

4:00 PM Eastern, Fox

Wisconsin -6

I reckon this is not what Fox had in mind when it scheduled this game at 4 PM, leading into the ALDS or whatever it is they have on at night that prevents them from putting college football there. These two teams were expected to repeat the success of last season, and both have sorely disappointed to this point. Can Jim Leohnard turn Wisconsin’s season around, or is the game against Northwestern a mirage? Well, they may not have to find out this week, as we know Michigan State is practically dead at this point.

Should you watch? Only if you enjoy watching Michigan State get blown out game after game.

Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Michigan State 10

7:30 PM Eastern, B1G Network

Purdue -13

The Boilermakers seem to have figured things out, and could be kicking themselves for letting those two initial games get away from them*. They now face a suddenly resurgent Nebraska** squad that finds itself tied for first in the West, with this game serving as the pacemaker.

*Penn State took that one, Purdue didn’t give it away.

**Against two of the four worst teams in the conference.

Should you watch? If the line is any indication, probably not.

Prediction: Purdue 35, Nebraska 20

The Picks