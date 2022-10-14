6 College Football Games to Watch After Penn State-Michigan

You know what’s a great feeling? Kicking back and enjoying some low-stakes (for you, at least) college football games after watching your team earn a satisfying victory. Let’s hope we get to do this tomorrow.

As a reminder, Big Ten games do not appear below as they are already covered in Eli’s conference preview. We also leave out the games with the same kickoff time as Penn State as you’ll probably be a little busy at that time.

(#3)Alabama at (#6)Tennessee

3:30 p.m., CBS

If I were a college football novice, I might feel comfortable picking Tennessee to notch the win in front of a frenzied home crowd. But we know Alabama. We know Saban. There have been plenty of times when a team was ready to turn the corner and take down the Tide, only for ‘Bama to reassert their dominance. This will be one of the top 5 atmospheres of the ‘22 season, and the Vols have the firepower to prove recent history wrong. Alabama-34, Tennessee-28

Oklahoma State’s identity had changed into a more defensive-minded squad that can grind out low-scoring games. However, their defense has taken a step back this year and TCU is looking like one of the most exciting offenses in the country. This game should keep the scoreboard operator busy, and the fans at home entertained.

TCU-45, Oklahoma State-40

(#15)NC State vs. (#18)Syracuse

3:30 p.m., ACCN

While the Wolfpack arent’t for everyone, I enjoy watching them grit out victories with a stingy and relentless defense. However, it’s a little difficult for me to get excited for a Syracuse game. They deserve a chance after starting out 5-0. The win against Purdue looks good, but for the others....there’s not much to write home about. The Orange will be fighting for relevancy in what should be a close and low-scoring affair.

Predcition: NC State-20, Syracuse-16

LSU at Florida

7 p.m., ESPN

This is by far the least consequential game on the list, but this series nearly always delivers a wildy entertaining game with plenty of unexpected turns along the way. It could end up being the most purely entertaining game of the prime time slate.

Prediction: LSU-27, Florida-26

(#4)Clemson at Florida State

7:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State has yet to their hopes of a return to prominence materialize, but they’re a scrappy team who won’t go down without a fight. This has the feel of a game where the ‘Noles keep it interesting for most of the game, with Clemson making a big play at the end to pull out a close victory.

Prediction: Clemson-31, Florida State-24

(#7)USC at (#20)Utah

8 p.m., FOX

The pundits were penciling in the Utes as PAC-12 champs and playoff participants all through the summer. Things have not gone as planned with a 4-2 start, with losses to Florida and UCLA. Utah will fight like hell to right the ship with an upset over the top-10 Trojans. If they can pull it out, the schedule sets up nicely for a showdown with Oregon for a trip to the PAC-12 Champiosnhip Game. This will by far be the biggest challenge yet for USC, who haven’t looked as good on the road.

Prediction: Utah-27, USC-24