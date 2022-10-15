Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan

Good morning, and welcome to Oct. 15, 2022...the day that brings us a top-10 showdown between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan Wolverines. Get those chores done before noon!

Below is key info to know for the game, as well as your guide for games to watch once the action is over in the Big House.

Penn State (5-0) vs. Michigan (6-0)

Kickoff: Noon, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

The Betting Line: Penn State +7 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: FOX, Noon - Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Weather: A cold morning with temperatures in the upper 30s will slowly warm up to the mid-50s. Showers are possible through the morning and afternoon.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 72-34, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 96-49, 12th Year

VS. MICHIGAN: 3-5

Jim Harbaugh:

MICHIGAN RECORD: 67-24, 8th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 169-70-1, 19th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 4-3

FUN FACTS

This will be the 26th meeting between the two opponents, with Michigan holding a 15-10 all-time series lead...Penn State is 11-6 in games played on October 15, which includes the top-5 battle in 1994 where the Nittany Lion prevailed 31-24 on their way to an undefeated season...Penn State also defeated Susquehanna 45-6 in 1898, as well as demolishing the Sterling Athletic Club 45-0 in 1910.