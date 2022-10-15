Michigan 41, Penn State 17: What Twitter Had to Say

Saturday afternoon was a painful one in Ann Arbor for the Nittany Lions. On Michigan’s first three drives they moved the ball at will on their way to two field goals, a touchdown, and a 13-0 lead. At this point, Penn State fans were not feeling good.

Is manny Diaz betting on Michigan? Terribly conservative gameplan — Garrett Carr (@RealGarrettCarr) October 15, 2022

It’s like a slow painful death — Heidi (@h__j__b) October 15, 2022

With Penn State trailing 13-0 in the 2nd quarter, Sean Clifford ripped off a long run down to the 2-yard line. This led to a touchdown run for Kaytron Allen.

THE SPEEDSTER SEAN CLIFFORD GETS FREE FOR PENN STATE!!pic.twitter.com/9w9E6p7kKH — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 15, 2022

Cliff!!!! What a job on the read option pic.twitter.com/cGb942RVsy — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) October 15, 2022

As discussed on the space, Clifford pulls it finally for a big gain — TK (@PSU_TK) October 15, 2022

Very very disappointing start. Yes we forced two field goals and no touchdowns but Penn State has been getting absolutely dominated in the trenches. — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) October 15, 2022

That’s four touchdowns in as many games for Kaytron Allen. Huge score for Penn State. Sean Clifford made that happen. — Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) October 15, 2022

After the Allen touchdown, the Penn State defense got one of its rare stops of the game. This came when Chop Robinson hit McCarthy as he threw the ball, the bal bounced off a Michigan player’s helmet and it was intercepted by Curtis Jacobs who returned it for a touchdown.

CHOP ROBINSON WITH THE TIP DRILL TO CURTIS JACOBS AND IT GOES FOR 6!!! PENN STATE IN THE LEAD #WEARE pic.twitter.com/1j56KfPdPQ — Alex Kielar (@AlexTBPK) October 15, 2022

Penn State getting Chop Robinson out of the transfer portal has turned into one of the best offseason additions in college football. Big time player. — Will Desautelle (@wdesautelle) October 15, 2022

Curtis Jacobs off a Penn State defender then a Michigan helmet. A pick six. Incredible turn of events. #PennState — Zhouse (1-0) this week (@gregzhouse) October 15, 2022

Penn State entered halftime trailing 16-14. This was a minor miracle with the way Michigan dominated the first half. In the second half, Michigan’s dominance continued as the Wolverines rolled the Nittany Lions on their way to a 41-17 loss.

Ok so either Michigan is disproving all the haters about the cupcake schedule or Penn State is just not a real rush defense?… — Travis Reed (@TREED2012) October 15, 2022

When you lose 41-17 the Twitter reaction are limited. That was certainly the case following Saturday afternoon’s disaster in Ann Arbor.

There is no way around it, Saturday’s loss was embarrassing and unacceptable. Penn State might be on the precipice of a a second consecutive collapse in as many seasons.