Michigan 41, Penn State 17: What Twitter Had to Say

It was an ugly Saturday afternoon for Penn State in Ann Arbor

By Marty Leap
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saturday afternoon was a painful one in Ann Arbor for the Nittany Lions. On Michigan’s first three drives they moved the ball at will on their way to two field goals, a touchdown, and a 13-0 lead. At this point, Penn State fans were not feeling good.

With Penn State trailing 13-0 in the 2nd quarter, Sean Clifford ripped off a long run down to the 2-yard line. This led to a touchdown run for Kaytron Allen.

After the Allen touchdown, the Penn State defense got one of its rare stops of the game. This came when Chop Robinson hit McCarthy as he threw the ball, the bal bounced off a Michigan player’s helmet and it was intercepted by Curtis Jacobs who returned it for a touchdown.

Penn State entered halftime trailing 16-14. This was a minor miracle with the way Michigan dominated the first half. In the second half, Michigan’s dominance continued as the Wolverines rolled the Nittany Lions on their way to a 41-17 loss.

When you lose 41-17 the Twitter reaction are limited. That was certainly the case following Saturday afternoon’s disaster in Ann Arbor.

There is no way around it, Saturday’s loss was embarrassing and unacceptable. Penn State might be on the precipice of a a second consecutive collapse in as many seasons.

