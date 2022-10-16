Penn State Plummets in Polls

Penn State has found itself ranked in the Top 10 for at least a week of each season dating back to the Big Ten title year of 2016.

Well, that week is out of the way in 2022. Following yesterday’s 41-17 loss at Michigan, the Lions fell in the polls. Penn State is now ranked 16th in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

Michigan rose to 4/3. Meanwhile, Ohio State, who Penn State plays in Beaver Stadium on October 29, is second in both polls. No other remaining team on the Lions’ schedule is ranked in either poll.

Penn State plays at home Saturday in the White Out against Minnesota.