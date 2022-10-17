Big Ten Superlatives: Week 7

Penn State and Michigan had the big stage, while Illinois and Minnesota played a game that will go a long way in determining things in the Big Ten West. There were other interesting things happening around the conference. Here are some superlatives.

Best Win of the Week: Illinois

After an inexplicable early season loss at Indiana, Illinois has worked itself to the front of the Big Ten West pack and into the Top 25. On Saturday, BERT’s Illini hit bowl eligbility with a critical 26-14 win against Minnesota. Tommy DeVito was questionable entering the game, but the quarterback played and passed for 252 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Chase Brown carried 41 times for 180 yards and the Illini defense continues to impress.

Worst Loss of the Week: Penn State

Offensive Player of the Week: Michigan Offensive Line

Speaking of the Wolverines, we absolutely are giving them their due. Their offensive line dominated the trenches, allowing life to be easy for Michigan’s running back duo of Blake Corum (166 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Donovan Edwards (173 yards, 2 touchdowns). J.J. McCarthy was sacked just once and not pressured often enough as he accounted for about 200 yards of offense himself. The Wolverines have a clear path, and one that should be easily controlled, to being unbeaten when they head to Columbus to close the regular season.

Michigan’s offensive line is rolling pic.twitter.com/lCnHcwjKNM — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) October 15, 2022

Defensive Player of the Week: Illinois Secondary

Back to the Illini, they forced Minnesota into three interceptions. Kendall Smith, Jartavius Martin, and Sydney Brown each had an interception apiece. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s quarterbacks combined to throw for just 38 yards.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Brad Robbins, Michigan

He got dressed. He stretched. He warmed up. Then, he got to hang out on the sidelines with a front row seat to the biggest game of the day.

This is Michigan’s punter. He took the day off.#ZeroPunts pic.twitter.com/IyWgOXCHhl — Joel Davis (@JoelDavisSC) October 15, 2022

Most Big Ten Moment of the Week: Purdue’s Band

For your halftime entertainment - look to the field and see Indiana’s agriculture college honoring farmers. Happy Harvest season everybody! Purdue won the big farm battle against Nebraska, too, keeping the Boilermakers in the hunt for a division title.

In honor of the few who are doing the most. ​



​ @LandOLakesInc x #FarmersAreIncredible pic.twitter.com/HELyiUb6jA — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 16, 2022

Most Iowa Moment of the Week: Curtis Jacobs interception return

With Iowa off this week, there were some Iowa vibes working for Penn State in Ann Arbor. While being completely manhandled on the field, the Lions suddenly found themselves in the lead thanks to the kind of play that usually haunts Iowa opponents.

AND JUST LIKE THAT PENN STATE TAKES THE LEAD!



pic.twitter.com/pl58Jhu3HS — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 15, 2022

Offensive Play of the Week: Jayden Reed walk-off touchdown

Sparty got its first conference win thanks to this impressive grab in overtime against Wisconsin.

Jayden Reed with an OT walk off. He’s a dude — 9-117-1, huge effort to get Michigan State a W pic.twitter.com/xxgPkqLIX2 — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 15, 2022

Defensive Play of the Week: Kendall Smith covers ground

We mentioned the Illinois interceptions earlier, here’s one where Kendall Smith covers a ton of ground.

Great ball skills here by Kendall Smith on this interception for Illinois

pic.twitter.com/q1weBAgM1R — Marissa Myers (@Marissa_M27) October 15, 2022

Thing We Are Looking Forward to the Most: The sun turning into a red star

Or the White Out. About even odds at this point.