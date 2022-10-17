Penn State Listed as Slight Favorite for White Out Game Against Minnesota

The oddsmakers like Penn State to get back into the victory column despite the team’s abysmal performance in a 41-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday. Penn State has opened as a five-point favorite against Minnesota on Saturday night, which will be the annual White Out game.

The frenzied atmosphere should help a Penn State squad looking to pick up the pieces following its first loss of the season. The Nittany Lions are in the midst of its most difficult stretch of the season, hosting Minnesota and Ohio State in consecutive weeks following its match-up with Michigan.

The Gophers also head into the game with a lack of momentum. After a 4-0 start to the season, Minnesota has lost its last two games. They dropped their first game of the year on Oct. 1 after losing to Purdue 20-10 at home. They fell to 4-2 on Saturday with a 26-14 loss to Illinois, the surprise team of the Big Ten - and maybe the nation - this season.

Penn State and Minnesota will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

