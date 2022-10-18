 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 6

Could the NFC East running backs meet in the NFC Championship?

By LndoBSD
Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Mike Gesicki had six catches for 69 yards (nice) and two touchdowns for the Dolphins:
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 22 carries for 83 yards, three catches for 12 yards and a rushing touchdown:
  • The Rams’ Allen Robinson had five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown:
  • Nick Scott had two tackles and an interception for the Rams:
  • Miles Sanders had 18 carries for 71 yards, one catch for one yard, and a rushing touchdown for the Eagles:
  • Jaquan Brisker had a sack for the Bears:

Others:

  • Micah Parsons had seven tackles, including one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups for the Cowboys.
  • Chris Godwin had six catches for 95 yards and a fumble recovery for the Bucs.
  • Carl Nassib had a sack for the Bucs.
  • Adrian Amos had seven tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Packers.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles for the Panthers.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 47.5 yards on two punts for the Ravens.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 49.7 yards on three punts for the Saints.
  • Austin Johnson had for the Chargers.
  • Robbie Gould made both of his extra points for the 49ers.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles for the Falcons.
  • Odafe Oweh had two tackles for the Ravens.
  • DaQuan Jones had two tackles for the Bills.
  • KJ Hamler had for the Broncos.
  • Grant Haley had one tackle for the Rams.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.

