Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 6

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Mike Gesicki had six catches for 69 yards (nice) and two touchdowns for the Dolphins:
to for 6️⃣! @mikegesicki— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2022
: Watch #MINvsMIA on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/AU1ilCkjZD
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 22 carries for 83 yards, three catches for 12 yards and a rushing touchdown:
Saquon goes airborne to give the @Giants the lead!— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022
: #BALvsNYG on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/a2TYogddvg pic.twitter.com/MZPtQjQJWX
- The Rams’ Allen Robinson had five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown:
Touchdown @AllenRobinson! #RamsHouse— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022
: #CARvsLAR on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3NjUhupn5n pic.twitter.com/FVy0cRdDeS
- Nick Scott had two tackles and an interception for the Rams:
Intercepted in the end zone by @nickmscotty!— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022
: #CARvsLAR on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3NjUhu7dRf pic.twitter.com/BNLDsXVAIn
- Miles Sanders had 18 carries for 71 yards, one catch for one yard, and a rushing touchdown for the Eagles:
Miles Sanders TOUCHDOWN. Eagles strike first.— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2022
: #DALvsPHI on NBC
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/exBLpcJhjS pic.twitter.com/6gXvetX1Zy
- Jaquan Brisker had a sack for the Bears:
The rookie @JaquanBrisker getting to the QB in a HURRY #WASvsCHI on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/NmtdnGrBFT
Others:
- Micah Parsons had seven tackles, including one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups for the Cowboys.
- Chris Godwin had six catches for 95 yards and a fumble recovery for the Bucs.
- Carl Nassib had a sack for the Bucs.
- Adrian Amos had seven tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Packers.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles for the Panthers.
- Jordan Stout averaged 47.5 yards on two punts for the Ravens.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 49.7 yards on three punts for the Saints.
- Austin Johnson had for the Chargers.
- Robbie Gould made both of his extra points for the 49ers.
- Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles for the Falcons.
- Odafe Oweh had two tackles for the Ravens.
- DaQuan Jones had two tackles for the Bills.
- KJ Hamler had for the Broncos.
- Grant Haley had one tackle for the Rams.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
