Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 7

How did the loss to Michigan affect the Nittany Lions’ bowl fate?

By LndoBSD
NCAA Football: Penn State at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: ReliaQuest (formerly Outback)/Citrus

Location: Tampa, FL/Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: LSU Tigers

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Guest Picker:

College Football News

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Penn State got the expected drop from 247 Sports and ESPN’s Schlabach down to the Citrus Bowl. Interestingly, CBS Sports already expected the Nittany Lions to lose, so they kept the Blue and White in the Orange.

