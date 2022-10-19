Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 7

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: ReliaQuest (formerly Outback)/Citrus
Location: Tampa, FL/Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: LSU Tigers
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Guest Picker:
College Football News
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Penn State got the expected drop from 247 Sports and ESPN’s Schlabach down to the Citrus Bowl. Interestingly, CBS Sports already expected the Nittany Lions to lose, so they kept the Blue and White in the Orange.
Loading comments...