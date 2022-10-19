Penn State Fotball Commits in Action: Big Games for Carmelo Taylor, DaKaari Nelson & More

Future Nittany Lion wide receiver Carmelo Taylor had a huge game as the Patrick Henry (VA) Patriots fell 34-28 against Cave Spring. Taylor had a long touchdown catch, an interception, and scored twice.

10th and counting with this 86 yard TD reception. I recorded 2 TDs for the game, an interception, with some 75 all purpose yards, as well. #HellCat #Gone #WeAre #PSU pic.twitter.com/j1FqHYsWw5 — Carmelo D. Taylor (@hellcatmelo) October 17, 2022

Defensive athlete DaKaari Nelson helped lead the Selma (AL) Saints to a 40-17 victory. Nelson rushed for 34 yards and two scores, while also recording six tackles, two pass breakups, and two interceptions.

In Florida, the Nittany Lion defensive back trio had a successful weekend. Elliot Washington had a 43-yard rush, while recording a pair of tackles in a 46-7 victory for Venice. Conrad Hussey, King Mack and national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas remained undefeated with a 49-13 rout of Fort Lauderdale. Hussey had a tackle and an interception that he returned 90 yards.

Back in Pennsylvania, tight end Joey Schlaffer and the Exeter Township Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season with a 44-22 victory over Hempfield and 2024 defensive line target Deyvid Palepale. Schlaffer hauled in three passes for 69 yards, while also recording a quarterback hurry on defense.

Offensive lineman J’Ven Williams and Wyomissing defeated Conrad Weiser 49-10 to improve to 8-0 on the season. You can check out Williams highlights from the victory below.

Friday night linebacker Tony Rojas and Fairfax (VA) defeated Woodson 78-0. Rojas continued his monster senior season as he rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries. You can checkout his highlights from the game below.

The most recent highlights for future Penn State defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding, offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, and tight end Andrew Rappleyea below.