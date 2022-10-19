 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Football: Penn State at Minnesota

Just the Stats: No. 16 Penn State vs Minnesota

Penn State returns home and looks to regroup against a Minnesota squad that was ranked earlier in the year.

By Cari Greene
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 Penn St. Nittany Lions (5-1; 2-1 Big Ten East) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2; 1-2 Big Ten West)

7:30 p.m. ET, October 22, 2022—ABC

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Minnesota Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 170 (45) 104.5 (20) Rushing Defense (ypg) Minnesota logo
Passing Offense (ypg) 235.3 (74) 159.2 (5) Passing Defense (ypg) Minnesota logoMinnesota logo
Pass Efficiency 137.58 (73) 109.02 (11) Pass Efficiency Defense Minnesota logoMinnesota logo
Total Offense (ypg) 414.3 (52) 263.7 (6) Total Defense (ypg) Minnesota logoMinnesota logo
Scoring Offense (ppg) 31.5 (55) 11.67 (4) Scoring Defense (ppg) Minnesota logoMinnesota logo
Rushing Defense (ypg) 136 (56) 227.3 (16) Rushing Offense (ypg) <Minnesota logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 242.5 (83) 214.8 (94) Passing Offense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency Defense 102.29 (6) 145.09 (51) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 378.5 (69) 442.2 (38) Total Offense (ypg) Minnesota logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 19.18 (T - 22) 34.5 (T - 37) Scoring Offense (ppg) Push
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 4.86 (34) 6.83 (T - 76) Punt Return Yds new PSU logo
Punt Return Yds 7.9 (60) 5.5 (T - 43) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push
Net Punting Yds 42.25 (10) 37.17 (T - 101) Net Punting Yds new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo
Kickoff Return Yds 17.85 (105) 21.4 (T - 84) Kickoff Return Defense Push
Kickoff Return Defense 17.12 (22) 26.44 (T - 9) Kickoff Return Yds Push
Turnover Margin +1.17 (10) +.00 (T - 72) Turnover Margin new PSU logonew PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted 2 (T - 10) 6 (T - 44) Passes Intercepted new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted 6 (T - 44) 7 (T - 93) Passes Had Intercepted new PSU logonew PSU logo
Penalty Yds/Game 54.33 (59) 33.83 (4) Penalty Yds/Game Minnesota logo Minnesota logo
Sacks 2.33 (T - 47) 1.00 (T - 18) Sacks Allowed Minnesota logo
Sacks Allowed 1.5 (T - 41) 1.5 (T - 106) Sacks new PSU logonew PSU logo
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 5.7 (T - 67) 4.0 (T - 16) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Minnesota logoMinnesota logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.5 (T - 41) 4.3 (120) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo
Redzone Offense (%) 95.5% (T - 9) 90.9% (117) Redzone Defense (%) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Defense (%) 76.2% (T - 28) 89.7% (T - 30) Redzone Offense (%) Push
Redzone TD % 77.27% 36.36% Redzone TD % Defense Push
Redzone TD % Defense 38.10% 75.86% Redzone TD % Push
3rd Down Conv. % 33.8% (105) 21.9% (1) 3rd Down Defense % Minnesota logoMinnesota logoMinnesota logoMinnesota logo
3rd Down Defense % 36.2% (R - 54) 66.2% (1) 3rd Down Conv. % Minnesota logoMinnesota logo
4th Down Conv. % 56.2% (T - 46) 69.2% (T - 111) 4th Down Defense % new PSU logonew PSU logo
4th Down Defense % 56.2% (T - 85) 50.0% (T - 63) 4th Down Conv. % Push
1st Downs 122 (T - 99) 87 (T - 5) 1st Downs Allowed Minnesota logoMinnesota logoMinnesota logo
1st Downs Allowed 125 (54) 152 (T - 44) 1st Downs Push
Time of Possession 29 (68) 34 (5) Time of Possession Minnesota logoMinnesota logo
Strength of Schedule 23 46 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

What a difference a lackluster (to be generous) performing against a very good Michigan team. The defensive numbers, especially, took a tumble - more than you should expect after one day’s numbers being added into the YTD stats.

This should be another tough one for the Lions - but the white out is a different animal, where vast discrepancies on paper lessen when the fireworks go off in the Beaver Stadium atmosphere. My expectations are pretty much where they were pre-season, no matter what happened last week.

