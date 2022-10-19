Just the Stats: No. 16 Penn State vs Minnesota

No. 16 Penn St. Nittany Lions (5-1; 2-1 Big Ten East) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2; 1-2 Big Ten West)
7:30 p.m. ET, October 22, 2022—ABC
Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)
Difference >25 in National Rank =
Difference >50 in National Rank =
Difference >75 in National Rank =
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
What a difference a lackluster (to be generous) performing against a very good Michigan team. The defensive numbers, especially, took a tumble - more than you should expect after one day’s numbers being added into the YTD stats.
This should be another tough one for the Lions - but the white out is a different animal, where vast discrepancies on paper lessen when the fireworks go off in the Beaver Stadium atmosphere. My expectations are pretty much where they were pre-season, no matter what happened last week.
