Share All sharing options for: Just the Stats: No. 16 Penn State vs Minnesota

No. 16 Penn St. Nittany Lions (5-1; 2-1 Big Ten East) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2; 1-2 Big Ten West)

7:30 p.m. ET, October 22, 2022—ABC

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Minnesota Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 170 (45) 104.5 (20) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 235.3 (74) 159.2 (5) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 137.58 (73) 109.02 (11) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 414.3 (52) 263.7 (6) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 31.5 (55) 11.67 (4) Scoring Defense (ppg) Rushing Defense (ypg) 136 (56) 227.3 (16) Rushing Offense (ypg) < Passing Defense (ypg) 242.5 (83) 214.8 (94) Passing Offense (ypg) Push Pass Efficiency Defense 102.29 (6) 145.09 (51) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 378.5 (69) 442.2 (38) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 19.18 (T - 22) 34.5 (T - 37) Scoring Offense (ppg) Push Punt Return Defense (ypr) 4.86 (34) 6.83 (T - 76) Punt Return Yds Punt Return Yds 7.9 (60) 5.5 (T - 43) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push Net Punting Yds 42.25 (10) 37.17 (T - 101) Net Punting Yds Kickoff Return Yds 17.85 (105) 21.4 (T - 84) Kickoff Return Defense Push Kickoff Return Defense 17.12 (22) 26.44 (T - 9) Kickoff Return Yds Push Turnover Margin +1.17 (10) +.00 (T - 72) Turnover Margin Passes Had Intercepted 2 (T - 10) 6 (T - 44) Passes Intercepted Passes Intercepted 6 (T - 44) 7 (T - 93) Passes Had Intercepted Penalty Yds/Game 54.33 (59) 33.83 (4) Penalty Yds/Game Sacks 2.33 (T - 47) 1.00 (T - 18) Sacks Allowed Sacks Allowed 1.5 (T - 41) 1.5 (T - 106) Sacks Tackles for Loss (tpg) 5.7 (T - 67) 4.0 (T - 16) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.5 (T - 41) 4.3 (120) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (%) 95.5% (T - 9) 90.9% (117) Redzone Defense (%) Redzone Defense (%) 76.2% (T - 28) 89.7% (T - 30) Redzone Offense (%) Push Redzone TD % 77.27% 36.36% Redzone TD % Defense Push Redzone TD % Defense 38.10% 75.86% Redzone TD % Push 3rd Down Conv. % 33.8% (105) 21.9% (1) 3rd Down Defense % 3rd Down Defense % 36.2% (R - 54) 66.2% (1) 3rd Down Conv. % 4th Down Conv. % 56.2% (T - 46) 69.2% (T - 111) 4th Down Defense % 4th Down Defense % 56.2% (T - 85) 50.0% (T - 63) 4th Down Conv. % Push 1st Downs 122 (T - 99) 87 (T - 5) 1st Downs Allowed 1st Downs Allowed 125 (54) 152 (T - 44) 1st Downs Push Time of Possession 29 (68) 34 (5) Time of Possession Strength of Schedule 23 46 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

What a difference a lackluster (to be generous) performing against a very good Michigan team. The defensive numbers, especially, took a tumble - more than you should expect after one day’s numbers being added into the YTD stats.

This should be another tough one for the Lions - but the white out is a different animal, where vast discrepancies on paper lessen when the fireworks go off in the Beaver Stadium atmosphere. My expectations are pretty much where they were pre-season, no matter what happened last week.