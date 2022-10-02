Penn State Reaches 10th in AP and Coaches Polls

The Nittany Lions may have had a less than stellar performance against Northwestern (something that could conceivably be blamed on the poor weather conditions), but that didn’t stop their continual climb towards the apex of the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. Penn State landed at 10th in both polls after two different top-10 teams fell on Saturday. 6th-ranked Kentucky plummeted to 13th after their 22-19 loss to Ole Miss, and No. 10 NC State fell to 14th after their 30-20 loss to Clemson in Death Valley. The Nittany Lions figure to stay there next week and will face 4th-ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor on October 15th.