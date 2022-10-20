Penn State Sports Roundup: Marisa Named to National Watch List

Senior Makenna Marisa continues to draw attention ahead of the women’s basketball season that’s set to start next month.

Already named preseason all-Big Ten, Marisa was one of 20 players named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List.

Marisa was sixth in the country in scoring last year with an average of 22.2 points per game.

Penn State’s women’s team held its media day at the Bryce Jordan Center recently and head coach Carolyn Kieger said things are going well as she embarks on her third year leading the Lady Lions.

“The fact that we have six new players and we’re what, four months into having them here, it doesn’t even feel that way,” Kieger said. “It feels like they’ve been here forever because our leaders are doing such a phenomenal job showing them the way of driving the culture, fixing mistakes before I have to and really setting the standard.”

Penn State opens its season on Nov. 9 against Norfolk State.

' ' ➡️ @makenna_marisa



Congrats to Makenna on being named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List



: https://t.co/6gK6cbA5id#UnleashThePRIDE

Schoen Stars in Hot Start

Ben Schoen had a goal and three assists in a pair of Penn State wins last week, a weekend that earned him the title of Big Ten First Star of the Week.

He had a goal and two assists last Thursday in a 6-3 win against Mercyhurst before following that up with an assist the next night in a 4-1 win.

The Lions are off to their second ever 4-0-0 start and they’ll be home in Pegula on Thursday and Friday for games against St. Thomas.

Riding a career-long 7⃣-game point-streak following a 4⃣-point week and series sweep against Mercyhurst, sophomore @Benschoen19 has been named the #B1GHockey First Star of the Week!! ⭐️



https://t.co/59MGoMKXIJ#WeAre #HockeyValley

Asman, Schlegal lead soccer team to wins

Senior Katherine Asman recorded a pair of shutouts on her way to Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week.

Asman earned her second such award of the season by helping the Nittany Lions blank Wisconsin and Michigan last week, both by 3-0 scores. It’s the fourth time that Asman has earned conference honors in her career.

In the win against Michigan, senior Ally Schlegal recorded her 100th career point with her goal in the second half.

The No. 24 Lions (10-3-2, 5-2-1 B1G) close the regular season with a pair of road contests starting tonight at Nebraska. Penn State then finishes its schedule at Iowa on Sunday.

Keeping it real when @PennStateWSOC's @allyschlegel34 recorded 100 career points!

Field hockey hosts critical game

It’s showdown time on Friday for the No. 5 Nittany Lions.

Penn State, who is 13-2 and 5-1 in the Big Ten, will play host to No. 2 Maryland (14-1, 7-0 Big Ten). It’s the final home game of the regular season for the Lions and a win would give them a chance at tying the Terrapins for the conference title.

Penn State went 2-0 in non-conference action last week with a pair of shutout wins, 4-0 against Bucknell and 3-0 versus Kent State.

Sophia Gladieux had six total points on the weekend, while keepers Brie Barraco and Lauren Delgado didn’t allow a single goal in the two games.

Our last home game this Friday is our Senior Night!



Help us celebrate our very special seniors by wearing white!



There will be free food for students and other fun giveaways!



Penn State Field Hockey's senior night is presented by @PennStateAlums

Swimmers honored after opener

Penn State’s mens and womens swim teams opened up on the road in a meet against Navy and Boston College.

Three Nittany Lions earned honors from the Big Ten following the weekend.

Victor Baganha won two individual events and swam the fly on the 200 medley relay winners. For that, he was named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week.

Mariano Lazzerini won the 100 breastroke and was second in the 200, while Julia Meisner won the 200 fly and 200 IM. Lazzerini and Meisner were named mens and womens Big Ten freshmen of the week honors respectively.

You're hearing us correctly. THREE Penn State swimmers earn B1G weekly honors:

Victor Baganha: Men's Swimmer of the Week

Julia Meisner: Women's Freshman of the Week

Mariano Lazzerini: Men's Freshman of the Week



https://t.co/zsCBIndaNS

Volleyball Splits another Weekend

For the fourth straight weekend, Penn State’s volleyball team split a pair of Big Ten matches.

This time, the Lions fell on the road to No. 3 Nebraska by a 3-0 score. The Huskers are one of the hottest teams in the nation and will likely move up in the polls next weekend.

Penn State rebounded on Sunday to come away with a 3-2 win on the road at Iowa. The Lions (15-4, 4-4 B1G) used 16 kills from Kashauna Williams to stay unbeaten all time against the Hawkeyes.

Penn State is back in Rec Hall this weekend for matches against Maryland and Rutgers.

Fencing adds Olympian to staff

Penn State recently announced the addition of former Polish Olympic team member Ola Shelton to its staff.

Previously, Shelton had been working at the Oregon Fencing Academy. Shelton competed in four Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016).