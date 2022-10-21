4 Games to Watch Before Penn State-Minnesota

(#14)Syracuse at (#5)Clemson

Noon, ABC

Syracuse has been surprisingly competitive with Clemson in recent history, but the Orange aren’t able to sneak up as a trap game for the Tigers this season. The Orange have a major hurdle to remain unbeaten, built are built to grind out a victory. However, the Clemson defense will be too stiff of a challenge, and the nation’s longest winning streak remains alive.

Prediction: Clemson-27, Syracuse-17

Kansas at Baylor

Noon, ESPN2

Both teams will be fighting to salvage their season to avoid a three-game losing streak. The Jayhawks were the story of the season when they raced to a surprising 5-0 start, but are in danger of crashing down to Earth with a tough stretch ahead. That can wait, as the Jayhawks wrap up bowl eligibility.

Prediction: Kansas-34, Baylor-30

(#9)UCLA at (#10)Oregon

3:30 p.m., FOX

It’s been hard to take the Ducks as a serious contender after the 49-3 shellacking against Georgia in week one - especially considering that Kent State and Mizzou both went four quarters against the ‘Dawgs. However, the Oregon offense has been on fire ever since as they somehow re-entered the top 10. UCLA comes in with plenty of momentum as well, winning two games over ranked teams before getting a bye to rest and prepare for the Ducks. The Bruins look legit. They can run the ball, and appear to have the physicality to give them a leg up in the PAC-12. Chip Kelly keeps the Bruins rolling in a wild one.

Prediction: UCLA-48, Oregon-42

(#20)Texas at (#11)Oklahoma State

3:30 p.m., ABC

Welcome to the latest edition of TEXAS IS BACK. There has been playoff buzz surriounding the Longhorns since they stomped Oklahoma 49-0. They also barely slipped past Iowa State last week. Oklahoma State is a good team on both sides of the ball, and will be able to make Quinn Ewers look like a true freshman enough times to outscore the ‘Horns.

Prediction: Oklahoma State-33, Texas-31