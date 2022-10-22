Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State-Minnesota

Welcome to week eight! We hope you’re ready for a long day of college football before the White Out lights up the Happy Valley sky. Here are some key things to know ahead of Penn State’s match-up with Minnesota, from our weekly game preview:

Penn State (5-1) vs. Minnesota (4-2)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State -4 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: ABC, 7:30 p.m. - Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Weather: A beautiful and sunny day with temps in the upper-60s will make for a great afternoon of tailgating for the Homecoming crowd. Temps will gradually cool to the lower-30s late into the evening, with clouds and slight winds coming through but little-to-no chance of precipitation.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 72-35, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 96-50, 12th Year

VS. MINNESOTA: 1-1

P.J. Fleck:

MINNESOTA RECORD: 39-25, 6th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 69-47, 10th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 1-0

FUN FACTS

Saturday will be the 14th all-stadium White Out, which began in 2007 against Notre Dame...the first White Out occurred in 2004 for the student section only...Penn State holds a 9-6 advantage in the all-time series history with the Gophers...Penn State is 9-8 in games played on Oct. 22, winning the last three...the last game Penn State played on Oct. 22 was a 24-21 upset over #2 Ohio State, in a game you may remember well.