Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State-Minnesota

Welcome to week eight! We hope you’re ready for a long day of college football before the White Out lights up the Happy Valley sky. Here are some key things to know ahead of Penn State’s match-up with Minnesota, from our weekly game preview:
Penn State (5-1) vs. Minnesota (4-2)
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, PA
The Betting Line: Penn State -4 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
TV: ABC, 7:30 p.m. - Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline)
Weather: A beautiful and sunny day with temps in the upper-60s will make for a great afternoon of tailgating for the Homecoming crowd. Temps will gradually cool to the lower-30s late into the evening, with clouds and slight winds coming through but little-to-no chance of precipitation.
COACHES:
James Franklin:
PENN STATE RECORD: 72-35, 9th Year
OVERALL RECORD: 96-50, 12th Year
VS. MINNESOTA: 1-1
P.J. Fleck:
MINNESOTA RECORD: 39-25, 6th Year
OVERALL RECORD: 69-47, 10th Year
VS. PENN STATE: 1-0
FUN FACTS
Saturday will be the 14th all-stadium White Out, which began in 2007 against Notre Dame...the first White Out occurred in 2004 for the student section only...Penn State holds a 9-6 advantage in the all-time series history with the Gophers...Penn State is 9-8 in games played on Oct. 22, winning the last three...the last game Penn State played on Oct. 22 was a 24-21 upset over #2 Ohio State, in a game you may remember well.
