Penn State 45, Minnesota 17: What Twitter Had to Say

Early on Beaver Stadium, and Penn State Twitter, were restless. With the Nittany Lion offense off to a slow start, two three-and-outs and an interception on their first three drives, the boo birds were out. This included people calling for Sean Clifford to be benched.

James Franklin and Sean Clifford getting booed, and deservedly so. Two 3 and outs, throwing short of the sticks on 3rd down? Garbage. That isn't what elite programs do. — Mitchell Nagy (@mryannagy) October 22, 2022

Going to be a long night if the crowd turns on Penn State this early. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 22, 2022

Get Clifford out now — (@TheGOATFollower) October 22, 2022

Two drives, two punts for Penn State so far.



Beaver Stadium crowd is already getting antsy because of the offense's performance early — Zach (@zachallen0) October 22, 2022

A shower of boos from the Beaver Stadium crowd as Penn State collects its second straight three-and-out to start the game. — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) October 22, 2022

The crowd is ~tense~ when Penn State has the ball. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 22, 2022

Sean Clifford just threw a pick. Water is wet — Seth Brundle (@Miserable_PhD) October 23, 2022

Lots of boos out of the Penn State faithful after that first series. Crowd is in it for the first defensive series. — DylanCallaghanCroley (@Dylan_RivalsPRZ) October 22, 2022

I’m sorry, that should be the last pass of Sean Clifford’s career. ZERO reason to accept this caliber of play when you have Allar sitting there. #WeAre — Gene Bromberg (@genebromberg) October 23, 2022

Sean Clifford sucks. We want Allar. — Slick Rick (@BigRickDick18) October 23, 2022

The worst thing about COVID-19 was Sean Clifford getting an extra year of eligibility — Jim Gardner-Johnson (@DatDudeJD) October 23, 2022

They're playing their 6 year QB to hand it off up the middle on 3rd and 5 instead of playing their 5 star stud QB. Nice. — Dave (@PghDaRen) October 23, 2022

That should be his last throw ever in Penn State uniform. — Clay Sauertieg (@ByCSauertieg) October 23, 2022

Starting with Penn State’s third possession, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich seemed to finally remember that the Nittany Lions have one of the most talented tight end rooms in the country. Leaning on Tyler Warren, Brenton Strange, and Theo Johnson, the Nittany Lions would get a field goal and two touchdowns on their next three drives. The touchdowns were touchdown grabs by Warren and Johnson, the first of the season for each.

TYLER WARREN — PFF_J0hn (@j0hn69_) October 23, 2022

Great job by Tyler Warren!!! — The Caleb And Phil Football Podcast (@CPFBPodcast) October 23, 2022

Tyler Warren supremacy — Chris (@sp3rin) October 23, 2022

Tyler Warren!!!!! Great drive by Penn St — John DiTullio (@JohnDitullio) October 23, 2022

TYLER WARREN TOUCHDOWN NITTANY LIONS. — Papa G (@papa_gardner11) October 23, 2022

Tyler Warren! Let’s gooo — N Osei (@NOsei07) October 23, 2022

Theo Johnson TD #PennSt — Pino H1G (@PLaurieri) October 23, 2022

PENN STATE TOUCHDOWN. Theo Johnson is back.

Minn: 3 PSU: 17 — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) October 23, 2022

YES! GREAT to see Theo Johnson get the TD!!#WeAre — Jason (@Jkauf55) October 23, 2022

THEO JOHNSON — PFF_J0hn (@j0hn69_) October 23, 2022

TUDDY THEO JOHNSON #PSUMIN — Will aka JOHNNY DAVIS SZN (@JohnnyDavisROTY) October 23, 2022

Throwing to tight ends = Success for Penn State.



Clifford hits tight end Theo Johnson up the seam for the Nittany Lions' second score of the day — Zach (@zachallen0) October 23, 2022

Theo Johnson back in a big way tonight — Pat Coliccho (@patcolicchio) October 23, 2022

When the first half dust settled the Nittany Lions led 17-10. Outside of one chunk passing play that was nothing short of a tremendous effort by Minnesota wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington who had Johnny Dixon all over him with great coverage, the Golden Gopher offense was completely stifled. All in all, it was a strong first half for Manny Diaz’s defense. The first half effort was led by linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter who were flying all over the field for the Nittany Lions.

Good work by Penn State’s defense to hold Minnesota to three after the interception. — Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) October 23, 2022

Penn State's defense looks dare I say it... E-L-I-T-E — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) October 23, 2022

Curtis Jacobs has 9 tackles and Abdul Carter has 6 for #PennState at the half. — Rich Scarcella (@nittanyrich) October 23, 2022

Curtis Jacobs putting on a show — Corey M. Wilt (@CoreyWilt74) October 23, 2022

best game curtis jacobs has played this year — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) October 23, 2022

Another 3-and-out for Minnesota. Curtis Jacobs was everywhere that set, making four tackles — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) October 23, 2022

Holy hell. Abdul Carter is a manimal. — T-FrankOn3 (@ThomasFrankCarr) October 23, 2022

Abdul Carter really looks like @MicahhParsons11 and it isn’t just because of the jersey number. The next — Jacob Waxman (@jacob_waxman) October 23, 2022

Abdul Carter has been EVERYWHERE tonight!! — Jeremy Scott (@jscoot1130) October 23, 2022

Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter have been excellent playing next to each other in the first quarter.



Jacobs has 6 tackles and a tackle for loss while Carter has 3 tackles — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) October 23, 2022

In the second half it was all Nittany Lions. This included an impressive performance by Nick Singleton who scored two touchdowns as he flashed his elite potential.

Nick Singleton with another house call. This one was from 30 yards.

PSU leads Minnesota 45-17 in the 4th quarter.@GMSDAthletics — Paul Roberts (@PaulRobertsCuse) October 23, 2022

Nick Singleton. Very fast. pic.twitter.com/g856dGE7hM — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 23, 2022

They need to check Nick Singleton’s birth certificate, he can’t really be a freshman. pic.twitter.com/aYqovZkOCv — Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) October 23, 2022

Nick Singleton humiliating Minnesota! — Irish Mike (@IrishMike_076) October 23, 2022

Drew Allar and Nick Singleton the next 3 years at Happy Valley #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/pfPAVXi7Yr — Nick (@NickFromJersey) October 23, 2022

Singleton finished the game with 79 yards on 13 carries. This was a healthy 6.1 yards per carry as he scored a pair of touchdowns.

One huge play in the second half was an interception by Ji’Ayir Brown. This interception halted a Minnesota drive that was being mounted with the Golden Gophers trailing 24-10 and looking to get back into the game. Brown now has three interceptions on the season and nine in his Penn State career.

That's Ji'Ayir Brown's third interception this season and his ninth as a Nittany Lion. — Elton Hayes (@EHDC12) October 23, 2022

Ji'ayir Brown! — Pens Fan Quigley (@PensFaninRVA) October 23, 2022

JI’AYIR BROWN PICK — Danny (@djbernard06) October 23, 2022

JI'AYIR BROWN — Tyler (@RizzoRBW) October 23, 2022

INTERCEPTION AND 35 YARD RETURN BY BROWN — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) October 23, 2022

Ji'Ayir Brown big time playmaker. Him and JPJ might go round 1 — N Osei (@NOsei07) October 23, 2022

JI’AYIR BROWN WHAT A PLAY — Jacob (@Jt12Tarasiewicz) October 23, 2022

Interception for Penn State by Ji'Ayir Brown and a return of 35 yards with it. #BTN — Hannah Mears (@hanmears_) October 23, 2022

The second half also feature a tremendous touchdown grab by Parker Washington as he went up over a Minnesota defender in the end zone to haul it in. This was part of a seven catch, 70 yard night for Washington. His touchdown catch was his first of the season.

PARKER WASHINGTON — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 23, 2022

Parker Washington caught that ball like he's 6'4. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 23, 2022

ARE YOU EFFING KIDDING ME: PARKER WASHINGTON!!!! — ErskineTraders (@ErskineTraders) October 23, 2022

Parker Washington! — Corey (@Black_And_Gold7) October 23, 2022

Parker Washington!!!!!!!! — Darion (@Darionisking) October 23, 2022

Parker Washington that is absurd! — Andrew Marro (@jungleboi_DM) October 23, 2022

Big Time Catch by Parker Washington — Victor Downing (@CoachVicDowning) October 23, 2022

Parker Washington — State Of Champion’s (@TManimals) October 23, 2022

MY GOODNESS, PARKER WASHINGTON!!!



A leaping 35-yd catch with a defender all over him! His first touchdown catch in a longgg time



Minnesota 10, 16. Penn State 24 with 11:59 left in Q3#NittanyNation — Anderley Penwell (@anderleytv) October 23, 2022

Following their blowout victory over Minnesota the Nittany Lions are now 6-1 this season, 3-1 in the Big Ten. They are also 8-6 now in full stadium White Out games, but are 5-1 in their last six White Out games.