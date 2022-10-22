 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State 45, Minnesota 17: What Twitter Had to Say

Twitter was a lively place as the Nittany Lions pounded the Golden Gophers in front of a White Out crowd on Saturday night

By Marty Leap
Minnesota v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Early on Beaver Stadium, and Penn State Twitter, were restless. With the Nittany Lion offense off to a slow start, two three-and-outs and an interception on their first three drives, the boo birds were out. This included people calling for Sean Clifford to be benched.

Starting with Penn State’s third possession, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich seemed to finally remember that the Nittany Lions have one of the most talented tight end rooms in the country. Leaning on Tyler Warren, Brenton Strange, and Theo Johnson, the Nittany Lions would get a field goal and two touchdowns on their next three drives. The touchdowns were touchdown grabs by Warren and Johnson, the first of the season for each.

When the first half dust settled the Nittany Lions led 17-10. Outside of one chunk passing play that was nothing short of a tremendous effort by Minnesota wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington who had Johnny Dixon all over him with great coverage, the Golden Gopher offense was completely stifled. All in all, it was a strong first half for Manny Diaz’s defense. The first half effort was led by linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter who were flying all over the field for the Nittany Lions.

In the second half it was all Nittany Lions. This included an impressive performance by Nick Singleton who scored two touchdowns as he flashed his elite potential.

Singleton finished the game with 79 yards on 13 carries. This was a healthy 6.1 yards per carry as he scored a pair of touchdowns.

One huge play in the second half was an interception by Ji’Ayir Brown. This interception halted a Minnesota drive that was being mounted with the Golden Gophers trailing 24-10 and looking to get back into the game. Brown now has three interceptions on the season and nine in his Penn State career.

The second half also feature a tremendous touchdown grab by Parker Washington as he went up over a Minnesota defender in the end zone to haul it in. This was part of a seven catch, 70 yard night for Washington. His touchdown catch was his first of the season.

Following their blowout victory over Minnesota the Nittany Lions are now 6-1 this season, 3-1 in the Big Ten. They are also 8-6 now in full stadium White Out games, but are 5-1 in their last six White Out games.

