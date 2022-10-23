Penn State Flattens Minnesota Under the Bright Lights of the White Out: Post-Game Link Dump

Curtis Jacobs and Sean Clifford led the way as both sides of the ball offered dominating performances.

James Franklin addresses the media following the Nittany Lions bounce back victory against Minnesota.

Parker Washington finally snagged his first touchdown catch of the fall in a key moment for the Nittany Lions.

The tight ends came to play as the Penn State offense raced past the Gophers.

Opportunity awaits for the Nittany Lions as #2 Ohio State comes to town on Saturday.

Theo Johnson, Sean Clifford, Mitchell Tinsley and others discuss a productive night for the offense.

Ji’Ayir Brown, Daequan Hardy, and Dominic DeLuca talk about the defense’s dominating night as they shut down the Gophers.

It was another successful White Out outing for Sean Clifford.

A beautiful day in Happy Valley turned into a spectuacular night for football.

The story of a dominating White Out victory in box score form.