Penn State Moves to 13th in Polls

Penn State’s 45-17 victory over Minnesota on Saturday night, coupled with a pair of teams above them falling, resulted in a small jump in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll rankings.

The Associated Press rankings put Penn State at No. 13, three spots ahead of last week’s spot. UCLA is just ahead of the Blue and White after the Bruins fell to Oregon.

The USA Today Coaches Poll slotted the Nittany Lions at the same spot, just ahead of Utah, and 27 points behind 12th-ranked Ole Miss. Second-ranked Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan still pace the conference, but Illinois continues its quiet climb at the 18th spot.

Penn State hosts the Buckeyes at noon on Saturday.