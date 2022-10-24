Ohio State Heavy Favorite Over Penn State Ahead of Saturday

Despite Penn State bouncing back with blowout victory against Minnesota, the oddsmakers don’t like their chances at home against Ohio State on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are a 15-point underdog heading into the contest.

Ohio State enters week nine as the nation’s number two team, only behind defending national champions Georgia. The Buckeyes received 18 of the 63 first-place votes in the lastest AP poll, with the others going to Georgia (31), Tennessee (13), and Clemson (1).

The Buckeyes are coming off a 54-10 beatdown of Iowa that lifted them to a perfect 7-0 record on the season. They have only had one copetitive game thus far into the season, as Notre Dame held a second half lead in week one before the Ohio State offense took control to come away with a 21-10 victory.

While the Penn State-Ohio State series has been competitive most years, the Buckeyes have won five straight, and nine of the last 10.

The game will kickoff at noon Saturday at Beaver Stadium, and will be aired on FOX.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.