Sean Clifford Named B1G Offensive Player of the Week

The week leading up to last Saturday’s White Out was filled with Sean Clifford questions.

James Franklin was asked about playing Drew Allar. Clifford was nursing an injury that forced him out of the loss at Michigan. Even in the first quarter, Clifford was met with boos when he was introduced as the starter and those boos grew to a crescendo following a first quarter interception that set up a Golden Gopher field goal.

Clifford responded and on Monday was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 45-17 win against Minnesota.

4 TDs

295 Yds

23/31 (74.2%)



B1G Offensive Player of the Week ☑️#WeAre | @SeanCliff14 pic.twitter.com/wwELu3QXqu — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 24, 2022

The sixth-year senior quarterback finished 23-of-31 for 295 yards. He tied his career high of four touchdown passes in a game, while becoming the all-time Penn State leader in completions.

It was Clifford’s 40th career start and the 10th where he passed for at least 250 yards with three or more touchdown passes. Monday also marked the second time this year that Clifford has taken home Big Ten Player of the Week honors, having also been recognized by the conference following the season-opening win at Purdue.

Penn State is home on Saturday at noon to play No. 2 Ohio State.