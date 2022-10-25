Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 7

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 24 carries for 110 yards and four catches for 25 yards:
Can't let @saquon find space to run— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
: #NYGvsJAX on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WfxxCNrfTZ pic.twitter.com/bSzsMVKO44
.@saquon put the moves on 'em!— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
: #NYGvsJAX on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WfxxCNrfTZ pic.twitter.com/eomKDrHCdW
- Micah Parsons had five tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys.
- Austin Johnson had five tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a sack for the Chargers.
- Jaquan Brisker had seven tackles and an interception for the Bears, even after getting an unfortunate kick:
"Kick my balls, I'll pick your balls."— FAX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFAX) October 25, 2022
-Jaquan Brisker pic.twitter.com/Toy9fXif8O
One-handed!@JaquanBrisker gets the INT.— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2022
: #CHIvsNE on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc pic.twitter.com/4r3PeOsdHe
- Odafe Oweh had three tackles and a fumble recovery for the Ravens:
If you've got 99 problems, @DafeOweh is one. @Ravens take over on the 24!— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
: #CLEvsBAL on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/wLoMhIyuzL pic.twitter.com/4NFIhaLLiG
Others:
- Adrian Amos had 10 tackles and a pass breakup for the Packers.
- Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers with eight catches for 75 yards.
- Amani Oruwariye had five tackles and a fumble recovery for the Lions.
- Jordan Stout averaged 60.3 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 47 yards on two punts for the Saints.
- Chris Godwin had seven catches for 43 yards and one carry for two yards for the Bucs.
- Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers.
- Mike Gesicki had three catches for 27 yards for the Dolphins.
- KJ Hamler had one catch for four yards and one carry for 14 yards for the Broncos.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Panthers.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Carl Nassib had one tackle for the Bucs.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Arnold Ebiketie had a hit on the quarterback, but no tackles for the Falcons.
Loading comments...