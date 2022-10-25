 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 7

Don’t forget about an interception and some fumble recoveries too!

By LndoBSD
/ new
New York Giants v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 24 carries for 110 yards and four catches for 25 yards:
  • Micah Parsons had five tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys.
  • Austin Johnson had five tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a sack for the Chargers.
  • Jaquan Brisker had seven tackles and an interception for the Bears, even after getting an unfortunate kick:
  • Odafe Oweh had three tackles and a fumble recovery for the Ravens:

Others:

  • Adrian Amos had 10 tackles and a pass breakup for the Packers.
  • Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers with eight catches for 75 yards.
  • Amani Oruwariye had five tackles and a fumble recovery for the Lions.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 60.3 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 47 yards on two punts for the Saints.
  • Chris Godwin had seven catches for 43 yards and one carry for two yards for the Bucs.
  • Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • Mike Gesicki had three catches for 27 yards for the Dolphins.
  • KJ Hamler had one catch for four yards and one carry for 14 yards for the Broncos.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Panthers.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Carl Nassib had one tackle for the Bucs.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had a hit on the quarterback, but no tackles for the Falcons.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...