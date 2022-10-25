Blessed & Honored: Recapping White Out Weekend

VISITORS FLOCK TO HAPPY VALLEY

Few places in the college football world were busier than Happy Valley this past weekend. Every year the White Out weekend is a busy and important recruiting weekend for Penn State. This past weekend was certainly no different.

Penn State picking up a blowout victory over Minnesota did not hurt, either. This helped create a rocking atmosphere and made Beaver Stadium bumping from start to finish, something that always leaves a strong lasting impression with visitors.

Leading the way on Saturday was a large contingency of Nittany Lion commits. Offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier, J’Ven Williams, Anthony Donkoh, and Cooper Cousins were all in attendance for the White Out. Linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Zion Tracy, athlete Mathias Barnwell, defensive tackle Tyriq Blanding, quarterback Jaxon Smolik, tight end Joey Schlaffer, defensive back teammates Conrad Hussey and King Mack, quarterback Jaxon Smolik, and defensive end Jameial Lyons were all among the commits in attendance. As always, peer recruiting is often times the most effective recruiting.

— Alex Birchmeier (@Alex_Birchmeier) October 22, 2022

Happy valley im home #WeAre — Mega Barnwell (@mega_barnwell) October 22, 2022

In-state wide receiver Tyseer Denmark was among the top 2024 players on campus for the White Out victory. Denmark is a teammate of Lyons at Roman Catholic at Philadelphia and plans to announce his college decision on November 24th. The Nittany Lions are firmly among the top two or three schools for Denmark and could very possibly be the choice next month.

2024 EDGE rusher Brian Robinson was also in town. Robinson was among a large contingency of visitors from Ohio. The Ohio group included offensvie linemen Devontae and Deontae Armstrong. The twin offensive tackles have already made multiple visits to Penn State and the Nittany Lions appear to be in a great spot early in their recruitment. Fellow Ohio offensive tackles Ben Roebuck and Luke Hamilton were also in Happy Valley for the White Out.

2024 EDGE rusher Jaylen Harvey was also in town for the White Out.

The Maryland native is one of Penn State’s top EDGE rusher prospects for the 2024 cycle. Harvey attends the same high school as Chop Robinson, and Chop’s success with the Nittany Lions has been a huge positive in Harvey’s recruitment. Right now the Nittany Lions appears to be the leaders in Harvey’s recruitment.

Five-star defensive back Ellis Robinson IV was in town as well. This was the IMG Academy product’s first time on campus since last season’s White Out.

Robinson IV’s recruitment is one that Penn State is a major player in. Penn State was his first Power 5 offer which is something he was regularly stated as being a reason the Nittany Lions are toward the top of his recruitment. If Robinson IV had not transferred to IMG Academy and was still in New York, the Nittany Lions would likely be the clear cut leaders in his recruitment. Regardless, this is a recruitment that Penn State should be firmly in the thick of until the end.

Robinson IV’s teammate at IMG Academy, EDGE rusher Ernest Willor was also in town. In-state 2024 defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale made his second visit to campus this season, it was also his second since being offered by the Nittany Lions in early September. If Penn State pushes, it’s hard to envision anyone beating them in Palepale’s recruitment.

Looking at 2025 visitors, in-state wide receiver Michael Scott was in town once again. Scott, who is shaping up to be one of the top wide receivers in the region for his class, continues to pop up on campus for visits. While Scott’s recruitment is just starting it’s hard to envision anyone beating the Nittany Lions if the coaching staff pushes.

On my way up to happy valley

Can’t wait pic.twitter.com/YxsMD4pNH2 — Michael Scott (@michaelscott_34) October 22, 2022

Another key in-state 2025 target who visited for the White Out was Anthony Sacca.

Happy Valley this weekend pic.twitter.com/QXmVGMkGoc — Anthony Sacca (@saccaanthony) October 19, 2022

The St. Joe’s Prep star is also a legacy recruit as he is the son of former Nittany Lion quarterback Tony Sacca. Penn State is in a heated battle with Michigan in this recruitment, but the Nittany Lions have done a great job thus far and the more they get Sacca on campus the better.

Sticking with 2025 linebackers, Brett Clutterbaugh took in the White Out as well.

Thank you so much to @PennStateFball for having my family and I up for the whiteout game. I really appreciate the love and hospitality you all showed. @Coach_MannyDiaz @knnysndrs @coachseider @coachjfranklin @Coachpoindexter pic.twitter.com/1xnR5pQTE1 — Brett Clatterbaugh (@Bclatterbaugh1) October 24, 2022

Clutterbaugh is a Virginia native. Penn State is one of six Power 5 offers for Clutterbaugh thus far. Look for the Nittany Lions to be a big player in his recruitment for the duration of the recruitment.

2025 quarterback Cutter Boley was on campus as well and left with an offer from the Nittany Lions in hand.

The four-star Kentucky native already held Power 5 offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Tennessee, among others. As Mike Yurcich begins to focus on and expand his 2025 quarterback board, it will be interesting to see if Boley makes it back to campus again.