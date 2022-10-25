Big Ten Power Rankings - Week 8

Hello there and welcome to the Big Ten Power Rankings! Each week we’ll rank how the teams across the conference are playing, in the hopes of seeing just who is a contender, and who is a pretender over the course of the season.

The rules are few, but resolute:

Teams are ranked by how they’re playing at that time. Not body of work, not rankings in the polls, but simply how each team is playing at that point in the season.

The approach to the rankings is not necessarily on the field results (though those do count, as an obvious, tangible data point), but more generally if the two teams played at a neutral site 100 times, which team would win 51 times (or more).

These rankings are subjective. As the author I get to follow the rules as closely or loosely as I want to, and if you don’t like the rankings, you’re wrong.

Week 8 is in the books and things after the top 2 are getting weird. Let’s get to it!

1. Ohio State

The Buckeyes trailed in a game! Granted, it was very short lived, and the final score of 54-10 was what we all expected, but still! Thanos can bleed!.

Next up, away at Penn State (oh lawd he comin’).

2. Michigan

The Wolverines were idle, and will be odds-on favorites in every game between now and The Game.

Next up, home vs. Michigan State (Sparty, yes?).

3. Penn State

A huge, statement win over Minnesota to the tune of 45-17 is one way to rebound in these rankings. I don’t think it changes much for this coming weekend, but it sure was nice to see the Lions pick themselves up off the mat and keep fighting.

Next up, home vs. Ohio State.

4. Maryland

The Terrapins got into a bit of a rock fight with Northwestern, but ultimately secured the 31-24 win. Still, there was a chance to move up in these rankings and the Terps couldn’t quite seize the initiative. That, or NW is just an annoying team to play, despite their record.

Next up, idle.

5. Illinois

The Illini were idle, but thanks to Purdue losing elsewhere, the Illini now hold first place in the West undisputed.

Next up, away at Nebraska.

6. Purdue

The final score against Wisconsin of 35-24 is much closer than the game itself would have you believe. The Badgers were up 21-0 and 28-3 at different points in the first half before settling into cruise control. Purdue is now looking up at Illinois for the West crown.

Next up, idle.

7. Michigan State

The Spartans were idle, and hope that they can come off the bye and play Michigan better than Penn State did.

Next up, away at Michigan.

8. Minnesota

No Tanner Morgan meant the Gophers were going to have a tough time in Happy Valley, and the Lions actually decided to defend the run, making it even more difficult. A close first half fell apart in the third quarter as the Gophers got out of dodge as quickly as they could.

Next up, home vs. Rutgers.

9. Nebraska

The Cornhuskers were idle, but hope that the second half of their season goes better than the first.

Next up, home vs. Illinois (not a great start for that second half).

10. Wisconsin

The biggest upset of the weekend came from the Badgers, who remembered how to manball and manballed the Boilermakers. Can Wisconsin keep it going into November?

Next up, idle.

11. Rutgers

First home Big Ten win since 2017 came over Indiana, 24-17. Nice work Scarlet Knights!

Next up, away at Minnesota.

12. Iowa

The Iowa defense is good, and is often the only source of offense for the Hawkeyes. This does not make for a good recipe for success.

Next up, home vs. Northwestern.

13. Indiana

The Hoosiers had an early lead against Rutgers, but couldn’t hold on. At this point, it feels like Indiana just wants to get to the end of the season.

Next up, idle.

14. Northwestern

Yet again, Northwestern proved to be a difficult foe, this time causing some issues for Maryland. And yet again, the Wildcats came up just a bit short.

Next up, away at Iowa.

Live, laugh, love, squiggle.

OSU and Michigan stay at the top, but the Lions are back on the rise. Maryland hangs out with Illinois rising, while Purdue takes a tumble. Michigan State moves up, and Minnesota is on a downward trend. Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Rutgers all rise while Iowa is in freefall. Indiana and Northwestern have barricaded themselves in the basement, with drums, drums in the deep.

On to Week 9!