Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 8

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Bowl: Citrus/Orange

Location: Orlando, FL/Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels/Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Guest Picker:

Bowl: Cotton

Location: Arlington, TX

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats

The win over Minnesota may have been bigger than some people thought.

College Football News moves the Nittany Lions into the Cotton Bowl, believing they can finish 10-2 at worst following the victory over the Gophers. 247 puts Penn State back into the Orange Bowl, along with the steady CBS Sports. Meanwhile, ESPN’s writers are split, with Mark Schlabach joining the Orange Bowl crew and Kyle Bonagura leaving the Nittany Lions in the Citrus Bowl.