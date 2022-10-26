Share All sharing options for: Just the Stats: No. 13 Penn State vs No. 2 Ohio State

No. 13 Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-1; 3-1 Big Ten East) vs No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0; 4-0 Big Ten East)

12:00 p.m. ET, October 29, 2022—Fox

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Ohio State Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 178.4 (46) 90.9 (T - 8) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 245.1 (63) 149.0(3) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 144.34 (49) 108.76 (10) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 423.6 (49) 239.9 )2) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 33.4 (39) 14.86 (5) Scoring Defense (ppg) Rushing Defense (ypg) 140.1 (62) 204.9 (21) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 232.9 (79) 312.6 (15) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 103.21 (5) 201.2 (1) Pass Efficiency Push Total Defense (ypg) 373 (63) 517.4 (4) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 18.86 (20) 49.2 (2) Scoring Offense (ppg) Push Punt Return Defense (ypr) 4.86 (32) 7.22 (T - 70) Punt Return Yds Punt Return Yds 6.25 (86) 11.0 (104) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push Net Punting Yds 42.43 (9) 40.5 (T - 35) Net Punting Yds Kickoff Return Yds 17.85 (105) 21.77 (87) Kickoff Return Defense Push Kickoff Return Defense 17.37 (26) 10.8 (130) Kickoff Return Yds Turnover Margin +1.0 (T - 9) +.71 (T - 24) Turnover Margin Push Passes Had Intercepted 3 (T - 12) 7 (T - 41) Passes Intercepted Passes Intercepted 7 (T - 41) 4 (T - 31) Passes Had Intercepted Push Penalty Yds/Game 51.57 (51) 46.71 (33) Penalty Yds/Game Push Sacks 2.14 (T - 58) .71 (T - 5) Sacks Allowed Sacks Allowed 1.29 (T - 28) 2.71 (29) Sacks Push Tackles for Loss (tpg) 5.9 (61) 3.43 (7) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.14 (T - 21) 7.3 (T - 13) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Push Redzone Offense (%) 96.0% (6) 90.9% (T - 119) Redzone Defense (%) Redzone Defense (%) 76.0% (T - 20) 100.0% (1) Redzone Offense (%) Push Redzone TD % 80.0% 45.45% Redzone TD % Defense Redzone TD % Defense 40.0% 86.11% Redzone TD % Push 3rd Down Conv. % 35.2% (99) 24.5% (2) 3rd Down Defense % 3rd Down Defense % 33.6% (T - 34) 52.4% (8) 3rd Down Conv. % 4th Down Conv. % 58.8% (T - 39) 25.0% (T - 6) 4th Down Defense % 4th Down Defense % 57.9% (92) 100.0% (1) 4th Down Conv. % 1st Downs 146 (T - 81) 83 (1) 1st Downs Allowed 1st Downs Allowed 141 (49) 176 (T - 34) 1st Downs Push Time of Possession 29 (76) 31 (38) Time of Possession Strength of Schedule 37 25 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

I always use as the base of these posts, the stats from both the prior week’s post and last year’s against the same team (for the teams that we play annually). After those comparisons, it’s very clear that Penn State’s dominant performance against Minnesota last week made a very obvious impact on the team’s YTD numbers - but also, that the 2022 PSU team is markedly better than the team the school fielded in 2021.

The kicker to that is, of course - so is Ohio State.

These numbers are about what I’d expect on paper, but honestly not as overwhelming as I’d thought - especially that matchup if Penn State’s offense can get into the red zone (Ohio State’s only allowed their opponents into the red zone 11 times, but allowed scores on 10 of those 11 - the diametrical opposite of Illinois, who also has allowed only 11 red zone trips but is still a top five RZ defense, %-wise).

The Buckeyes also have only returned five kicks, so here’s hoping that trend continues as well.

What say you all?