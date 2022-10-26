Penn State Football Commits in Action: Huge Game for Joey Schlaffer & More

In Virginia, linebacker Tony Rojas and Fairfax High School received a challenge from Lake Braddock but improved to 8-0 on the season with a 29-14 victory. You can watch his highlights from the victory below.

Wide receiver Ejani Shakir had four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown, while also recording eight tackles and two interceptions in a 28-7 victory for Winslow Township (NJ).

In Pennsylvania, tight end Joey Schlaffer fueled Exeter Township as they defeated Consestoga Valley 38-10 to improve to 9-0 on the season. Schlaffer hauled in five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 99-yard touchdown run.

Defensive back Elliot Washington had a big game as he helped Venice (FL) improve to 4-2 on the season. Washington returned a kickoff 57 yards, recorded seven tackles, forced a fumble, and recovered two fumbles in the victory. Staying with Florida defensive backs, Conrad Hussey had two tackles and three pass breakups while King Mack recorded four tackles as national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas improved to 8-0 on the season.

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea has released his midseason highlights and they are impressive.

For a bunch of reasons the Pat Freiermuth comparison is a lazy one when it comes to Rappleyea, but that does not make it any less accurate. Rappleyea has great size, soft hands, is a plus athlete, and plays physical. It would not be a surprise to see Rappleyea see the field as a true freshman next fall.

You can checkout offensive line commit J’Ven Williams highlights from Wyomissing’s victory this past weekend below, as well as midseason highlights from Cooper Cousins.