2023 Football Schedule Released

The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday.

It will be the final year for 14 teams in the conference with USC and UCLA set to join in 2024. Previously, the conference made it known that it would stick with East and West divisions for one final season.

Most notable, Penn State will once again open its conference schedule on the road (the 13th time in 14 years).

Corrected schedule - thanks commenters! (And Dylan’s officially fired)

9/2 vs. WVU

9/9 vs. Delaware

9/16 at Illinois

9/23 vs. Iowa

9/30 at Northwestern

10/7 - BYE

10/14 vs. UMass

10/21 at OSU

10/28 vs. Indiana

11/4 at Maryland

11/11 vs. UM

11/18 vs. Rutgers

11/25 at MSU

Other interesting tidbits:

Penn State will play all of its Big Ten West opponents in a three-week stretch before the bye with a pair of trips to the state of Illinois.

Penn State will close the season with six consecutive games against Big Ten East teams.

An early season game against Iowa would seem the most likely for a White Out based on Michigan appearing in November.