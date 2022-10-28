6 Games to Watch After Penn State-Ohio State

These teams are very evenly matched, but isn’t that the case with pretty much the entire Big 12 this year? We’re heading towards a wild conference championship race, and we’ll be treated to many more pivitol games like this through the end of November.

Prediction: Oklahoma State-24, Kansas State-21

Florida at (#1)Georgia

3:30 p.m., CBS

This game doesn’t look great on paper, but considering how Kent State and Mizzou were able to take it down the wire against the Bulldogs, it’s not that far out that the Gators can make things interesting in a rivalry game. Either way, pour yourself a nice cocktail and join the fun.

Prediciton: Georgia-31, Florida-21

(#10)Wake Forest at Louisville

3:30 p.m., ACCN

A top-10 Wake Forest team seems to be flying under the radar, especially considering their sole loss was in overtime to Clemson. Louisville has been gradually improving throughout the season and are a couple plays away from being a one-loss team as well (although it doesn’t help that one of those close losses was to B.C.). Fresh off a 24-10 win over Pitt, the Cardinals should provide a good test for the Demon Deacons to remain in the top 10.

Prediction: Wake Forest-41, Louisville-34

(#19)Kentucky vs. (#3)Tennessee

7 p.m., ESPN

This feels like the southern friend version of the Penn State-Ohio State game. The Wildcats offense isn’t likely to be able to keep pace with the Vols, but the defense matches up in a way that they may be able to get them out of rhythm and slow them down. An upset isn’t likely, but you can kinda, sorta make an argument that it’s possible?

Prediction: Tennessee-35, Kentucky-20

This inclusion is more about watching an entertaining trainwreck rather than a quality game of football. Texas A&M is a complete mess with no quick way out. Watch the Aggies offense and wonder how Jimbo Fisher was once seen as an innovative offensive mastermind.

Prediction: Old Miss-38, Texas A&M-16

San Diego State at Fresno State

10:30 p.m., CBSSN

In case you’re not ready to call it a day yet, this is the most competitive match of the late-night slate, pitting 4-3 San Diego State vs. 3-4 Fresno State. Your other options are 3-4 Stanford vs. 6-1 UCLA or 2-6 Nevada vs. 4-2 San Jose State. You could also wait until midnight for the Hawaii-Wyoming game.

Prediction: San Diego State-27, Fresno State-24