Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State

Welcome to week nine!

Here’s what to know ahead of Penn State’s clash with the Buckeyes, as well as what to watch afterwards.

(#13)Penn State (6-1) vs. (#2)Ohio State (7-0)

Kickoff: Noon, Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State +15.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: FOX, Noon - Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Weather: A beautiful fall day is expected, with sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 73-35, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 97-50, 12th Year

VS. OHIO STATE: 1-7

Ryan Day:

OHIO STATE RECORD: 41-4, 4th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 41-4, 4th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 3-0

FUN FACTS

This is the 21st time Penn State and Ohio State have both been ranked when playing one another (out of 38 games in series history)...FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will make its first appearance in Happy Valley, airing live from 10 a.m. to noon...this will be the second time Penn State and Ohio State meet on October 29 - the first resulted in a 63-14 pasting of the Buckeyes in 1994.