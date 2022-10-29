Penn State-Indiana Kickoff Time Announcred

Penn State’s kickoff time and channel for their road game at Indiana was announced earlier this evening. ABC will televise the game beginning at 3:30 PM EST next Saturday, November 5th.

Penn State, Indiana will kick at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday. It’ll air on ABC. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 30, 2022

On the plus side, PSU avoids the dreaded sleepy Noon road kick. On the not-so-positive side, the Lions will be in the process of picking themselves back up after a hard-fought loss to Ohio State. Bloomington, Indiana has long been an annoying place for PSU to play in, regardless of how good or bad the Hoosiers tend to be. The Lions will be seeking to avenge their last trip to Indiana, which resulted in a 36-35 overtime loss and spiraled into an 0-5 start to the COVID-ravaged 2020 season, the worst in program history.

At 3-5, Indiana has been riding the struggle bus and are currently on a five-game losing skid after starting the season 3-0 (which somehow included a three-point win over Illinois). They are currently enjoying a much-needed bye week after losing 24-17 on the road at Rutgers.