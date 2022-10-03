Barney Amor Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

The conditions of Saturday’s Penn State-Nortwestern game screamed of “field position battle.” Fortunately, the Nittany Lions were able to turn to perhaps the best punter in the nation for another big day.

Amor was called upon five times on Saturday, placing four of those inside the 20 and three inside the 10. Amor had punts downed at the 8, 7 and 4 yard-line throughout the afternoon, making things extremely difficult for a Northwestern offense that just barely escaped a shutout.

It’s been an eventful start to the season for Amor. He learned he was on scholarship just prior to the season from a surprise announcement from Eli Manning. Then he was named to the Ray Guy Watch List, as well as receiving honors from the award committee following his performance against the Ohio Bobcats in week two. Now, he received his first Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Amor has been a major asset to Penn State after arriving via the transfer portal from Colgate. He has a knack for pinning teams deep, with 53 percent of his punt attempts being downed inside of the 10. The 12 punts landing inside the 10 lead currently lead the nation. He also leads the nation in percentage of punts to land inside the 20 (61%), as well as inside the 10 (53%).

Penn State’s last Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week was Jordan Stout on November 22, 2022.

Congratulations, Barney!