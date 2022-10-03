Penn State at Michigan Set For Big Noon Kickoff

To absolutely no one’s surprise, No. 10 Penn State will play at No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, October 15, at noon. It has yet to be announced whether the Big Noon crew will be there, but don’t be surprised if they make an appearance.

This would make the fourth consecutive Big Noon appearance for Michigan, as the Wolverines have appeared in the preferred time slot for Fox for the past two weeks, is slated to do so again against Indiana on Saturday, and would be doing so for the fourth time against Penn State two weeks from now. This is the Nittany Lions’ first Big Noon appearance of the season.

Penn State will seek to avenge last season’s close loss at the hands of the Wolverines, one where they saw a late fourth quarter lead evaporate when a blown coverage led to a Michigan touchdown. The Nittany Lions get a bye to rest and recover as they prepare for Michigan in two weeks.