Penn State Drops to No. 16 in the Polls

As expected, Penn State took a small dip in the rankings following their loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

Following the 44-31 defeat, the Associated Press put the Nittany Lions at the 16th spot, as did the USA Today Coaches Poll. Ohio State remained at No. 2, as did fourth-ranked Michigan. Illinois continues to climb, leapfrogging Penn State and landing at 13th in the Coaches and 14th in the AP.

The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday evening, and Penn State takes on Indiana Saturday at 3:30 EST in Bloomington.