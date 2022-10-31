Penn State a Big Road Favorite Against Indiana

The oddsmakers aren’t expecting the Nittany Lions to have a difficult time recovering from their second loss of the season, a 44-31 heartbreaker against the Buckeyes. Penn State is seen as a 14-point favorite for its week 10 road clash against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers come in well rested following a bye, which was sorely needed following a five-game losing skid. The Hoosiers started the season on the right foot, handing #14 Illinois its only loss of the season thus far. They managed wins against Idaho and Western Kentucky to reach 3-0, but things quickly unraveled following a 45-24 loss at Cincinnati. Losses to Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland and Rutgers entering the bye have left the Hoosiers at 3-5. Hopes of a bowl game are slim to none with three wins needed against Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan State and Purdue.

Penn State will be looking to bounce back following its stunning loss to the Buckeyes following a 21-16 lead in the fourth quarter. Penn State fell to #16 in the AP Poll and Coaches polls, but have hopes to reach 10 victories with games against Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State following the Hoosiers to close out the season.

Penn State and Indiana will kick off in Bloomington at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the game being aired on ABC.

