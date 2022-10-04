 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 4

Miles and Saquon were doing work, and three players had sacks this week.

By LndoBSD
Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Miles Sanders had 27 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 22 yards receiving for the Eagles:
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 31 carries for 146 yards:

- Just a note that Saquon now leads the NFL in rushing yards with 463.

  • Jahan Dotson had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
  • Odafe Oweh had seven tackles and a sack for the Ravens.
  • Jaquan Brisker had five tackles and a sack for the Bears:
  • Carl Nassib had four tackles and a sack for the Bucs.

Others:

  • Pat Freiermuth had seven catches for 85 yards, as well as a tackle for the Steelers.
  • Chris Godwin had seven catches for 59 yards for the Bucs.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 50.7 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 48.5 yards on four punts for the Saints.
  • Amani Oruwariye had five tackles and a pass breakup for the Lions.
  • Micah Parsons had four tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Cowboys.
  • Grant Haley had four tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
  • Nick Scott had four tackles for the Rams.
  • Kevin Givens had three tackles, including one tackle for loss for the 49ers.
  • Austin Johnson had three tackles for the Chargers.
  • DaQuan Jones had two tackles and a half-sack for the Bills.
  • Robbie Gould made four of his five kicks, including one field goal, for the 49ers.
  • Adrian Amos had two tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Packers.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
  • Mike Gesicki had two catches for 23 yards for the Dolphins.
  • The Rams’ Allen Robinson had two catches for seven yards.
  • KJ Hamler had one catch for 55 yards for the Broncos.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle and a pass breakup for the Falcons

