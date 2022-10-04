Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 4

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Miles Sanders had 27 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 22 yards receiving for the Eagles:
Miles Sanders evens the score in Philly!— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
: #JAXvsPHI on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pzn2kdH3xp pic.twitter.com/yoWJuOkxkG
How about those Birds?! @Eagles— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
: #JAXvsPHI on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pzn2kdH3xp pic.twitter.com/xLiy4dlxuM
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 31 carries for 146 yards:
.@saquon is so back.— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
: #CHIvsNYG on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/6YoRNVzkae pic.twitter.com/Mow9v1Vr3W
- Just a note that Saquon now leads the NFL in rushing yards with 463.
- Jahan Dotson had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
Carson Wentz lofts it to rookie Jahan Dotson for a @Commanders TD! #HTTC— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
: #WASvsDAL on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Iz3yIhF6EG pic.twitter.com/6AjdkLcty4
- Odafe Oweh had seven tackles and a sack for the Ravens.
- Jaquan Brisker had five tackles and a sack for the Bears:
.@JaquanBrisker comin' in HOT— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 2, 2022
: #CHIvsNYG on FOX pic.twitter.com/So4OC5xagK
- Carl Nassib had four tackles and a sack for the Bucs.
Others:
- Pat Freiermuth had seven catches for 85 yards, as well as a tackle for the Steelers.
- Chris Godwin had seven catches for 59 yards for the Bucs.
- Jordan Stout averaged 50.7 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 48.5 yards on four punts for the Saints.
- Amani Oruwariye had five tackles and a pass breakup for the Lions.
- Micah Parsons had four tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Cowboys.
- Grant Haley had four tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
- Nick Scott had four tackles for the Rams.
- Kevin Givens had three tackles, including one tackle for loss for the 49ers.
- Austin Johnson had three tackles for the Chargers.
- DaQuan Jones had two tackles and a half-sack for the Bills.
- Robbie Gould made four of his five kicks, including one field goal, for the 49ers.
- Adrian Amos had two tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Packers.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
- Mike Gesicki had two catches for 23 yards for the Dolphins.
- The Rams’ Allen Robinson had two catches for seven yards.
- KJ Hamler had one catch for 55 yards for the Broncos.
- Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle and a pass breakup for the Falcons
