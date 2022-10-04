Blessed & Honored: Visitors for Northwestern Victory & More

VISITORS FOR THE VICTORY OVER NORTHWESTERN

Last week defensive lineman Rodney Lora de-committed from Virginia. A big reason Lora de-committed from the Cavaliers is due to Penn State starting to show increased interest. This led to Lora making it to campus for a visit on Saturday.

Great day at Penn state yesterday!!! Thanks to the coaching staff for having my family and I! @ZemaitisTouch_ @coachseider @coachjfranklin @Coachpoindexter pic.twitter.com/a1MxoCd6gA — Rodney Lora (@RodneyLora) October 2, 2022

Lora does not yet hold an offer from the Nittany Lions. If an offer comes from James Franklin and the staff, the Nittany Lions will likely become the leader in Lora’s recruitment and be very difficult to beat.

The Nittany Lions also had some commits on campus this past weekend, including tight end Joey Schlaffer and offensive lineman J’ven Williams.

Getting commits on campus together is always a big plus. It also gave them the opportunity to do some peer recruiting with Lora. The more often commits can get back to campus for a visit the better.

NEW 2024 OFFENSIVE TACKLE OFFER

Late last week the Nittany Lions added another player to their 2024 offensive tackle board when they offered DJ Toliver.

After having a great call with Coach Pointdexter, I have officially received my 7th offer from Penn State! @CoachHarless55 @Coachpoindexter @CoachTrautFB pic.twitter.com/ph4Plf4eZx — D J Toliver (@DJToliver1) September 30, 2022

Toliver attends Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia. Few schools recruit Virginia as well as the Nittany Lions do, and they could quickly become big players in Toliver’s recruitment.

JAMES FRANKLIN HITS THE ROAD

Friday afternoon and evening, James Franklin was on the road recruiting. One of the stops he made was at Malvern Prep High School. Friday evening, he then took in Malvern Prep’s game against McDowell.

Exciting morning at MP - Coach James Franklin of Penn State Football arrived via helicopter - landing on campus! Coach Franklin was on campus to meet briefly with students and staff. Thanks for stopping by @coachjfranklin! pic.twitter.com/L1u6rG6Rwi — Malvern Prep (@MalvernPrep) September 30, 2022

Malvern Prep features four-star offensive line target, and current Notre Dame commit, Peter Jones. As for McDowell, offensive line commit Cooper Cousins was suited up in the trenches.

Even though Jones is committed to Notre Dame, that is a recruitment in which the Nittany Lions are not going to go away. Especially with Penn State being 5-0 and ranked in the top 10 while Notre Dame has already lost multiple games. It would not be a surprise to see Jones make it back to campus for another visit at some point.