PSU Wrestling 2022-2023 Dual Schedule Released

We’ve been waiting with bated breath, but the upcoming Penn State wrestling season’s dual schedule has finally been announced.
The 2022-23 Schedule is Released! //— Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) October 4, 2022
7 Home Duals! //
2 in the BJC! //
TV Dates TBA! //
Wooo! //https://t.co/wzOns47RsM#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/KvAUm9wo9C
As the tweet indicates, there are going to be two duals hosted in the BJC this upcoming season - back to back weeks, with Michigan coming to the arena on January 20 and Iowa in town the week after, on January 27.
2022-2023 Penn State Wrestling Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Friday, Nov 11
|7:00 PM
|Lock Haven
|Rec Hall
|Sunday, Nov 20
|TBA
|Army
|Black Knight Open
|Friday, Dec 2
|7:30 PM
|Rider
|Rider
|Sunday, Dec 4
|2:00 PM
|Lehigh
|Lehigh
|Sunday, Dec 11
|2:00 PM
|Oregon State
|Rec Hall
|Monday, Dec 19
|TBA
|Collegiate Wrestling Duals #1
|New Orleans, LA
|Tuesday, Dec 20
|TBA
|Collegiate Wrestling Duals #3
|New Orleans, LA
|Friday, Jan 6
|9:00 PM
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Friday, Jan 20
|7:00 PM
|Michigan
|Bryce Jordan Center
|Sunday, Jan 22
|1:00 PM
|Michigan State
|Rec Hall
|Friday, Jan 27
|8:30 PM
|Iowa
|Bryce Jordan Center
|Friday, Feb 3
|7:00 PM
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Sunday, Feb 5
|TBA
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Friday, Feb 10
|TBA
|Rutgers
|Rutgers
|Sunday, Feb 12
|1:00 PM
|Maryland
|Rec Hall
|2/19/2023
|1:00 PM
|Clarion
|Rec Hall
|3/4/2023
|TBA
|Big Ten Championships - sessions 1 & 2
|Michigan
|3/5/2923
|TBA
|Big Ten Championships - sessions 3 & 4
|Michigan
|3/16/2023
|TBA
|NCAA Championships - sessions 1 & 2
|Tulsa, OK
|3/17/2023
|TBA
|NCAA Championships - sessions 3 & 4
|Tulsa, OK
|3/18/2023
|TBA
|NCAA Championships - sessions 5 & 6
|Tulsa, OK
Penn State returns four national champs (three two-time champs) to the lineup in Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184), and Max Dean (197). All-American Greg Kerkvliet looks to improve upon last year’s AA year with Gable Steveson on to the WWE.
The road to another national title repeat is almost here!
Loading comments...