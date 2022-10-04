 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Wrestling Championship Photo by Jay LaPrete/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

PSU Wrestling 2022-2023 Dual Schedule Released

The upcoming season’s schedule includes more BJC duals than ever before!

By Cari Greene
We’ve been waiting with bated breath, but the upcoming Penn State wrestling season’s dual schedule has finally been announced.

As the tweet indicates, there are going to be two duals hosted in the BJC this upcoming season - back to back weeks, with Michigan coming to the arena on January 20 and Iowa in town the week after, on January 27.

2022-2023 Penn State Wrestling Schedule

Date Time Event Location
Friday, Nov 11 7:00 PM Lock Haven Rec Hall
Sunday, Nov 20 TBA Army Black Knight Open
Friday, Dec 2 7:30 PM Rider Rider
Sunday, Dec 4 2:00 PM Lehigh Lehigh
Sunday, Dec 11 2:00 PM Oregon State Rec Hall
Monday, Dec 19 TBA Collegiate Wrestling Duals #1 New Orleans, LA
Tuesday, Dec 20 TBA Collegiate Wrestling Duals #3 New Orleans, LA
Friday, Jan 6 9:00 PM Wisconsin Wisconsin
Friday, Jan 20 7:00 PM Michigan Bryce Jordan Center
Sunday, Jan 22 1:00 PM Michigan State Rec Hall
Friday, Jan 27 8:30 PM Iowa Bryce Jordan Center
Friday, Feb 3 7:00 PM Ohio State Ohio State
Sunday, Feb 5 TBA Indiana Indiana
Friday, Feb 10 TBA Rutgers Rutgers
Sunday, Feb 12 1:00 PM Maryland Rec Hall
2/19/2023 1:00 PM Clarion Rec Hall
3/4/2023 TBA Big Ten Championships - sessions 1 & 2 Michigan
3/5/2923 TBA Big Ten Championships - sessions 3 & 4 Michigan
3/16/2023 TBA NCAA Championships - sessions 1 & 2 Tulsa, OK
3/17/2023 TBA NCAA Championships - sessions 3 & 4 Tulsa, OK
3/18/2023 TBA NCAA Championships - sessions 5 & 6 Tulsa, OK

Penn State returns four national champs (three two-time champs) to the lineup in Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184), and Max Dean (197). All-American Greg Kerkvliet looks to improve upon last year’s AA year with Gable Steveson on to the WWE.

The road to another national title repeat is almost here!

