PSU Wrestling 2022-2023 Dual Schedule Released

We’ve been waiting with bated breath, but the upcoming Penn State wrestling season’s dual schedule has finally been announced.

The 2022-23 Schedule is Released! //

7 Home Duals! //

2 in the BJC! //

TV Dates TBA! //

Wooo! //https://t.co/wzOns47RsM#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/KvAUm9wo9C — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) October 4, 2022

As the tweet indicates, there are going to be two duals hosted in the BJC this upcoming season - back to back weeks, with Michigan coming to the arena on January 20 and Iowa in town the week after, on January 27.

2022-2023 Penn State Wrestling Schedule Date Time Event Location Date Time Event Location Friday, Nov 11 7:00 PM Lock Haven Rec Hall Sunday, Nov 20 TBA Army Black Knight Open Friday, Dec 2 7:30 PM Rider Rider Sunday, Dec 4 2:00 PM Lehigh Lehigh Sunday, Dec 11 2:00 PM Oregon State Rec Hall Monday, Dec 19 TBA Collegiate Wrestling Duals #1 New Orleans, LA Tuesday, Dec 20 TBA Collegiate Wrestling Duals #3 New Orleans, LA Friday, Jan 6 9:00 PM Wisconsin Wisconsin Friday, Jan 20 7:00 PM Michigan Bryce Jordan Center Sunday, Jan 22 1:00 PM Michigan State Rec Hall Friday, Jan 27 8:30 PM Iowa Bryce Jordan Center Friday, Feb 3 7:00 PM Ohio State Ohio State Sunday, Feb 5 TBA Indiana Indiana Friday, Feb 10 TBA Rutgers Rutgers Sunday, Feb 12 1:00 PM Maryland Rec Hall 2/19/2023 1:00 PM Clarion Rec Hall 3/4/2023 TBA Big Ten Championships - sessions 1 & 2 Michigan 3/5/2923 TBA Big Ten Championships - sessions 3 & 4 Michigan 3/16/2023 TBA NCAA Championships - sessions 1 & 2 Tulsa, OK 3/17/2023 TBA NCAA Championships - sessions 3 & 4 Tulsa, OK 3/18/2023 TBA NCAA Championships - sessions 5 & 6 Tulsa, OK

Penn State returns four national champs (three two-time champs) to the lineup in Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184), and Max Dean (197). All-American Greg Kerkvliet looks to improve upon last year’s AA year with Gable Steveson on to the WWE.

The road to another national title repeat is almost here!