Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 5

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens. FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: NC State Wolfpack
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: NC State Wolfpack
Guest Picker:
Sports Illustrated:
Bowl: Cotton
Location: Arlington, TX
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
No changes from either CBS Sports or 247 this week. Don’t expect too much to change next week either with Penn State on a bye. ESPN agrees with the bowl selection, but thinks it’ll be Wake Forest, not the Wolfpack. Then there’s SI, that thinks a return to the Cotton Bowl is in store for the Nittany Lions.
