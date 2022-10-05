 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 5

Who would’ve thought Coastal Carolina would be a potential major bowl opponent?

By LndoBSD
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens. FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

Guest Picker:

Sports Illustrated:

Bowl: Cotton

Location: Arlington, TX

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

No changes from either CBS Sports or 247 this week. Don’t expect too much to change next week either with Penn State on a bye. ESPN agrees with the bowl selection, but thinks it’ll be Wake Forest, not the Wolfpack. Then there’s SI, that thinks a return to the Cotton Bowl is in store for the Nittany Lions.

