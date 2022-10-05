Penn State Football Commits in Action: DaKaari Nelson Does a Bit of Everything, New OL Film & More

Future Nittany Lion safety, or potentially linebacker, DaKaari Nelson helped lead the Selma (AL) Saints to a 30-14 victory. Nelson had two carries for 65 yards with both going for touchdowns, as well as a pair of receptions for 11 yards. Nelson converted a pair of two-point tries for the Saints and he had 99 yards in punt return yards. Defensively, he raked up seven tackles.

Exeter Township improved to 6-0 on the season with a 47-7 victory over Warwick. Tight end Joey Schlaffer had four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles. He also had a pair of tackles and quarterback hurries on defense.

In New Jersey, wide receiver Ejani Shakir and Winslow Township improved to 2-2 on the season with a 6-0 victory over Ocean City. Shakir had just two receptions and rushed for 11 yards, but he also had an interception that he returned 90 yards.

Quarterback Jaxon Smolik is off to a strong start for Dowling Catholic in Iowa. After throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown in a 42-19 victory this past weekend, Smolik has completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,158 yards, 10 touchdown and just four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive line commits Alex Birchmeier, J’Ven Williams, and Cooper Cousins all have new film from this past weekend. All three continue to pancake, dominate, maul, and demoralize opposing defenders.