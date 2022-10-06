Penn State Fall Sports Roundup: Marisa Earns Preseason Honors

Womens basketball standout Makenna Marisa earned preseason all-conference honors as voted by Big Ten media and coaches.

Marisa, now a junior, was a first-team all-Big Ten selection after last year where she averaged 22.2 points per game, the third best average for a Penn State player. Her scoring average ranked sixth in the country for the Lady Lions, who finished 11-18 last year.

Penn State opens its season in just over a month when they play host to Norfolk State on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Lady Lions’ first five games are at home at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Women’s Tennis

Junior Sofiya Chekhlystova participated in the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina.

The native of Estonia advanced to the third round where she lost 6-0, 6-1 to an opponent from North Carolina State.

Overall, Chekhlystova went 5-1 in the championships.

This weekend, the tennis team is in Morgantown, West Virginia at the WVU Martha Thorn Invitational.

Wrap Up of Chekhlystova's ITA All-American Championships Run ⬇️https://t.co/Jwvnr6YmbI — Penn State Women’s Tennis (@pennstateWTEN) October 5, 2022

Women’s Hockey

Fifth-year transfer Courtney Correia was named CHA Forward of the Week by the conference.

Correia recorded her first career hat trick and scored the game-winning goal as the Lions topped St. Lawrence 4-2 last weekend.

Penn State is 2-2 on the season after splitting the past weekend’s games. The Lions fell 4-0 to Minnesota Duluth.

Penn State is home Friday and Saturday, slated as a day to wear pink, at Pegula for a pair of games against Colgate.

Pink Out Pegula!



Come on out this Saturday as we celebrate and honor breast cancer warriors! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/rWccQKxY71 — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) October 5, 2022

Field Hockey

Despite dropping one of two games last weekend, Penn State moved up to No. 5 in the national rankings.

The Lions lost 5-4 in overtime to No. 2 ranked Northwestern with the Wildcats scoring the game-winner on a penalty shot in the closing seconds. Mackenzie Allessie led the Lions with three goals.

Penn State bounced back a day later and shut out Indiana, 4-0.

The Lions are home this weekend, including a Friday showdown with No. 4 Iowa.

Our home games this weekend are highlighting our Alumnae and 50 Years of Title IX.



Join us in celebrating our honorary past programs and the bright future of Penn State Field Hockey!



Friday @ 6: WEAR PINK

Sunday @ 1:30: Honoring Alumnae and Groundbreaking Ceremony.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ymlBf4dT2E — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) October 5, 2022

Fencing Opens Season

Some members of both the mens and womens fencing teams will open their seasons starting tomorrow at the North American Cup in Minneapolis.

Last year, Penn State had four All-Americans and in its program history has accrued 13 combined championships.