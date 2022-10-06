Jalen Pickett Picked for Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Jalen Pickett is no stranger to honors.

Before transferring to Penn State prior to last season, the 6-foot-4 guard was named both the MAAC Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year during his time at Siena.

Now, it’s the Big Ten who has lauded Pickett, naming him as the lone Nittany Lion to the 12-man preseason all-conference team chosen by media that was announced Thursday.

Pickett led the Nittany Lions in scoring (13.3 points per game), assists (135) and steals (35) as Penn State went 14-17 in its first year under head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was a unanimous choice and tabbed as Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Purdue’s Zach Edey were also unanimous picks to the team.

Penn State opens play next month when they are at home for their first three games, starting with a Nov. 7 contest against Winthrop.