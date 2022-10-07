7 Games to Watch During Penn State’s Bye Week

While Penn State is preparing for its trip to the Big House next weekend, the rest of us get to enjoy a care-free day of college football. Please keep in mind that Big Ten games are not featured below as Eli will have that covered in the weekly conference preview.

Enjoy!

(#8)Tennessee at (#25)LSU

Noon, ESPN

The Vols have been steadily improving the past two years under Josh Heupel and are ready to make some noise in the SEC. LSU has found its way into the top 25 after a disastrous week one loss against Florida State. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is worth watching, and could exit this game on the Heisman shortlist.

Prediction: Tennessee-35, LSU-24

(#17)TCU at (#19)Kansas

Noon, FS1

College GameDay is heading to Lawrence! The success of the Jayhawks has been more than a cute story. Kansas has remained unbeaten by going out and being the better team, not relying on a lucky bounce of the ball or just finding a way to escape each week. The Horned Frogs caught everyone’s attention by racing out to a 41-17 lead against Oklahoma by halftime. This should be one of the hardest-fought battles of the weekend, as both squads will come out playing with their hair on fire as they look to remain undefeated and climb up the rankings with an eye on the Big 12 title.

Prediction: TCU-38, Kansas-34

Texas at Oklahoma

Noon, ABC

It’s odd to see neither team being ranked heading into this one. Alas, the Red River Shootout is almost always one of the most eventful and wildly entertaining game of the season. Just watch and wait for chaos to ensue.

Prediction: Texas-41, Oklahoma-38

The Red Raiders are playing a ranked opponent for the fifth game in a row. They’re 2-2 so far in that stretch, scrapping out overtime wins against Houston and Texas. Oklahoma State came within inches of its first playoff appearance, and are on a mission to sweep through the Big 12 while big brother is down on the mat. They’ll have to earn it against Texas Tech, who like to play to the level of competition and never make it easy.

Oklahoma State-23, Texas Tech-20

(#11)Utah at (#18)UCLA

3:30 p.m., FOX

Utah’s ranking seems to be based on the preseason hype as many pundits predicted an undefeated season and playoff apperance, especially considering the week one loss against Florida looks less impressive. The Bruins beat down then-#15 Washington last Friday night, clearly looking like the better team from the get-go. Chip Kelly has something brewing, and this could be the statement they are ready to battle for the PAC-12 crown after many dormant seasons.

Prediction: UCLA-38, Utah-31

Washington State at (#6)USC

7:30 p.m., FOX

It’s hard to get a read on the Trojans, especially with most of their games kicking off at 10:30 ET on the PAC-12 Network. Things have been going swimmingly thus far under Lincoln Riley, but Wazzou is one of those teams that can always be a thorn in the side of the PAC-12 hopefuls. The Cougs are just a three-point loss to Oregon away from being undefeated as well. We’ll see if the Trojans are ready to rise to the occasion in front of a much larger audience.

Prediction: Washington State-28, USC-27

It’s been a rocky start for the Irish, but they may have found their identity on offense in their 45-32 victory against North Carolina. Notre Dame went old school, relying heavily on its fullback and tight end to beat down the Tar Heels offense. However, we’ll learn if the offense actually found its way, or were just fortunate to face the Tar Heels patented “tackling-is-optional” defensive scheme. BYU has looked impressive, but the 41-20 beatdown from Oregon could be a troubling sign of things to come.

Prediction: BYU-26, Notre Dame-21



