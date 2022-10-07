The B1G Preview And Degenerate Challenge: The West Remains A Mess

Remember last week when I sat here and said “It’s Minnesota’s division to lose?” Good times! After last week’s results, every team except Wisconsin is in a tie for first in the West. The preseason favorites, of course, sit alone at seventh in the division, sitting at 0-2 in conference play. This, and other assorted reasons, led to Paul Chryst being dismissed from Wisconsin.

Anyway, to the games!

The Games

Friday

7:00 PM Eastern, FS1

Nebraska -3

Nebraska leaves Lincoln for the first time since the Dublin debacle, to face a Rutgers team desperate for a conference win. One team lacks a defense, the other lacks any semblance of offense. The Huskers, however, were able to overcome the initial onslaught at Indiana to come out victorious. Can Rutger’s defense slow the Nebraska offense enough to give themselves a chance? Let’s say yes for now.

Should you watch? Yes, there isn’t much else on the time slot.

Prediction: Rutgers 28, Nebraska 21

Saturday

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at Indiana (3-2, 1-1)

12:00 PM Eastern, Fox

Michigan -22.5

Big Noon Kickoff should probably rebrand to “Big Noon Kickoff Featuring The Michigan Wolverines” at this rate. This is the fourth consecutive game on the network’s “coveted” spot, the fourth noon game in a row for the Wolverines. Indiana shouldn’t pose much of a threat for Michigan, but if they get caught looking ahead against the Hoosiers, they might find themselves sweating one out.

Should you watch? No. There are much better games at the same time.

Prediction: Michigan 31, Indiana 10

12:00 PM Eastern, B1G Network

Maryland -3

You have Purdue, a team looking to stay in front of the West race, and Maryland, a team looking to take the next step in the progression of the program. Both teams could get a big boost from winning this game, and can use the win to validate their seasons.

Purdue showed last week that it can grind one out, but the Boilers may need to bring back the fireworks against this Maryland team.

Should you watch? Yes. Aforementioned fireworks.

Prediction: Maryland 38, Purdue 34

3:30 PM Eastern, B1G Network

Wisconsin -10.5

For whatever reason, Wisconsin regularly manages to drop games in Evanston. The Wildcats showed signs of life last week, but was that due to the weather, or is Pat Fitzgerald in the process of pulling off another division title out of thin air? On the other hand, are the past two weeks indicative of what Wisconsin is this season, or were they just unfortunate to face two motivated teams back to back?

Should you watch? No. This game is going to be an abomination.

Prediction: Northwestern 27, Wisconsin 21

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2)

4:00 PM Eastern, ABC

Ohio State -27

27 points is, apparently, the biggest line Michigan State has been an underdog in since 1998, against, well, Ohio State. What’s funny here is that 27 points might not be enough. Let me remind you that last season with a much better Spartan squad in tow, Mel Tucker’s team lost 56-7 to the Buckeyes.

May the lord have mercy on Michigan State’s soul.

Should you watch? We know the outcome already.

Prediction: Ohio State 70, Michigan State 10

7:30 PM Eastern, B1G Network

Illinois -3.5

Don’t look now, but Illinois is favored against a team that has beaten them eight seasons in a row! The difference this time around is that the Illini have a balanced team, while Iowa still remains stout defensively, potent on special teams, and, well, that’s it. Expect a low scoring affair as each team tries to grind out a victory.

Should you watch? If only for the LOLs

Prediction: Illinois 13, Iowa 10

BYE: Minnesota, Penn State

The Picks