The B1G Preview And Degenerate Challenge: The West Remains A Mess

The Big Ten West is currently in a six-way tie for first place.

By misdreavus79
/ new
Nov 20, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell (31) returns an interception for a touchdown against Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Daniel Barker (87) and offensive lineman Julian Pearl (54) in the second half at Kinnick Stadium. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Remember last week when I sat here and said “It’s Minnesota’s division to lose?” Good times! After last week’s results, every team except Wisconsin is in a tie for first in the West. The preseason favorites, of course, sit alone at seventh in the division, sitting at 0-2 in conference play. This, and other assorted reasons, led to Paul Chryst being dismissed from Wisconsin.

Anyway, to the games!

The Games

Friday

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2)

7:00 PM Eastern, FS1
Nebraska -3

Nebraska leaves Lincoln for the first time since the Dublin debacle, to face a Rutgers team desperate for a conference win. One team lacks a defense, the other lacks any semblance of offense. The Huskers, however, were able to overcome the initial onslaught at Indiana to come out victorious. Can Rutger’s defense slow the Nebraska offense enough to give themselves a chance? Let’s say yes for now.

Should you watch? Yes, there isn’t much else on the time slot.
Prediction: Rutgers 28, Nebraska 21

Saturday

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at Indiana (3-2, 1-1)

12:00 PM Eastern, Fox
Michigan -22.5

Big Noon Kickoff should probably rebrand to “Big Noon Kickoff Featuring The Michigan Wolverines” at this rate. This is the fourth consecutive game on the network’s “coveted” spot, the fourth noon game in a row for the Wolverines. Indiana shouldn’t pose much of a threat for Michigan, but if they get caught looking ahead against the Hoosiers, they might find themselves sweating one out.

Should you watch? No. There are much better games at the same time.
Prediction: Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 1-1)

12:00 PM Eastern, B1G Network
Maryland -3

You have Purdue, a team looking to stay in front of the West race, and Maryland, a team looking to take the next step in the progression of the program. Both teams could get a big boost from winning this game, and can use the win to validate their seasons.

Purdue showed last week that it can grind one out, but the Boilers may need to bring back the fireworks against this Maryland team.

Should you watch? Yes. Aforementioned fireworks.
Prediction: Maryland 38, Purdue 34

Wisconsin Badgers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-4, 1-1)

3:30 PM Eastern, B1G Network
Wisconsin -10.5

For whatever reason, Wisconsin regularly manages to drop games in Evanston. The Wildcats showed signs of life last week, but was that due to the weather, or is Pat Fitzgerald in the process of pulling off another division title out of thin air? On the other hand, are the past two weeks indicative of what Wisconsin is this season, or were they just unfortunate to face two motivated teams back to back?

Should you watch? No. This game is going to be an abomination.
Prediction: Northwestern 27, Wisconsin 21

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2)

4:00 PM Eastern, ABC
Ohio State -27

27 points is, apparently, the biggest line Michigan State has been an underdog in since 1998, against, well, Ohio State. What’s funny here is that 27 points might not be enough. Let me remind you that last season with a much better Spartan squad in tow, Mel Tucker’s team lost 56-7 to the Buckeyes.

May the lord have mercy on Michigan State’s soul.

Should you watch? We know the outcome already.
Prediction: Ohio State 70, Michigan State 10

Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 1-1)

7:30 PM Eastern, B1G Network
Illinois -3.5

Don’t look now, but Illinois is favored against a team that has beaten them eight seasons in a row! The difference this time around is that the Illini have a balanced team, while Iowa still remains stout defensively, potent on special teams, and, well, that’s it. Expect a low scoring affair as each team tries to grind out a victory.

Should you watch? If only for the LOLs
Prediction: Illinois 13, Iowa 10

BYE: Minnesota, Penn State

The Picks

Picks Table

Writer Straight Up Against The Spread Score (road team) Score (home team)
Writer Straight Up Against The Spread Score (road team) Score (home team)
Iowa at Illinois (-3.5)
Bennett Iowa Iowa 14 13
Clay Illinois Iowa 13 16
Dylan Illinois Illinois 17 23
Eli Illinois Iowa 10 13
Jared Illinois Iowa 14 17
Lando Iowa Iowa 27 21
Marty Illinois Illinois 10 20
Tim Illinois Illinois 17 24
Wisconsin (-10.5) at Northwestern
Bennett Wisconsin Northwestern 23 14
Clay Wisconsin Wisconsin 27 13
Dylan Wisconsin Northwestern 13 10
Eli Northwestern Northwestern 21 27
Jared Wisconsin Northwestern 20 13
Lando Wisconsin Northwestern 23 20
Marty Wisconsin Wisconsin 28 10
Tim Wisconsin Northwestern 17 13
Michigan (-23) at Indiana
Bennett Michigan Indiana 37 17
Clay Michigan Michigan 38 10
Dylan Michigan Michigan 39 0
Eli Michigan Indiana 31 10
Jared Michigan Indiana 34 17
Lando Michigan Michigan 35 7
Marty Michigan Michigan 31 7
Tim Michigan Michigan 38 14
Purdue at Maryland (-3)
Bennett Purdue Purdue 31 28
Clay Maryland Maryland 31 35
Dylan Maryland Maryland 23 34
Eli Maryland Maryland 34 38
Jared Maryland Maryland 30 34
Lando Maryland Maryland 20 28
Marty Maryland Maryland 24 30
Tim Maryland Maryland 31 35
Ohio State (-27) at Michigan State
Bennett Ohio State Ohio State 54 17
Clay Ohio State Ohio State 48 20
Dylan Ohio State Ohio State 52 13
Eli Ohio State Ohio State 70 10
Jared Ohio State Ohio State 49 17
Lando Ohio State Ohio State 42 10
Marty Ohio State Ohio State 42 14
Tim Ohio State Ohio State 45 14
Nebraska (-3) at Rutgers
Bennett Nebraska Nebraska 27 21
Clay Rutgers Rutgers 20 23
Dylan Nebraska Nebraska 31 23
Eli Rutgers Rutgers 21 28
Jared Nebraska Nebraska 27 21
Lando Nebraska Nebraska 24 20
Marty Nebraska Rutgers 22 20
Tim Nebraska Nebraska 27 20
Picks for each Big Ten game ordered by game and picker.

