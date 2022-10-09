Penn State Stays at No. 10 in AP and Coaches Polls

After a weekend of almost-upsets resulted in just two top-15 teams losing, Penn State stayed put at the No. 10 spot in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls. The Nittany Lions are joined by Big Ten foes Ohio State (No. 2 in AP, No. 3 in Coaches) and Michigan (No. 5 in AP, No. 4 in Coaches) in the top-10. Next up for the Blue and White, a trip to Ann Arbor for a Big Noon kickoff with the Wolverines Saturday on Fox.