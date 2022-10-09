Penn State Opens as a 7-point Underdog Against Michigan

Fresh off a bye, the Nittany Lions will look to keep its season rolling as they head to Ann Arbor for the much anticipated tilt against Michigan. Penn State is a touchdown underdog in early action, and, based on betting trends among the Michigan faithful, the line could grow as the week progresses.

Both teams remain undefeated on the season, and both teams remain at their respective in the top 10 heading into the game. Penn State stayed at No. 10, while Michigan dropped a spot and is now No. 5 in the nation. The much anticipated matchup will get the honor of being this week’s contest in the Big Noon Kickoff.

The Lions will look to even the series against Michigan under Harbaugh, as last season’s 21-17 loss tilted the series in Michigan’s favor, to 3-4.

In unrelated news, a moneyline play on a 7-point underdog usually pays out between 2.5-1 and 3-1, depending on your book.

