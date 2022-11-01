 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 8

Two of the best young defenders in the league went at it this weekend.

By LndoBSD
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 20 carries for 53 yards and three catches for nine yards, as well as a rushing touchdown:
  • Miles Sanders had nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles:
  • Mike Gesicki had three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins:
  • Micah Parsons had four tackles and a fumble return for a touchdown for the Cowboys:
  • Jaquan Brisker had nine tackles and a sack for the Bears.

Others:

  • Nick Scott had eight tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
  • Chris Godwin had six catches for 75 yards for the Bucs.
  • The Rams’ Allen Robinson had five catches for 54 yards.
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 57 yards.
  • Amani Oruwariye led the Lions with eight tackles.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had six tackles and a half-sack for the Panthers.
  • Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Packers.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 52.5 yards on four punts for the Ravens.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 40 yards on two punts for the Saints.
  • Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
  • KJ Hamler had two catches for 52 yards and one carry for nine yards for the Broncos:
  • Marcus Allen had two tackles for the Steelers.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles and a pass breakup for the Falcons.
  • Odafe Oweh had one tackle for the Ravens.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Carl Nassib had one tackle for the Bucs.

