Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 8

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 20 carries for 53 yards and three catches for nine yards, as well as a rushing touchdown:
After the @Giants take over at the 2, @saquon punches it in!— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
- Miles Sanders had nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles:
Miles Sanders' turn! @Eagles— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
- Mike Gesicki had three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins:
Tua leads the @MiamiDolphins back from 14 down to take the lead!— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
- Micah Parsons had four tackles and a fumble return for a touchdown for the Cowboys:
CHAOS IN DALLAS!— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
MicHIM Parsons.— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
- Jaquan Brisker had nine tackles and a sack for the Bears.
Others:
- Nick Scott had eight tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
- Chris Godwin had six catches for 75 yards for the Bucs.
- The Rams’ Allen Robinson had five catches for 54 yards.
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 57 yards.
- Amani Oruwariye led the Lions with eight tackles.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had six tackles and a half-sack for the Panthers.
- Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Packers.
- Jordan Stout averaged 52.5 yards on four punts for the Ravens.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 40 yards on two punts for the Saints.
- Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers.
- DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
- KJ Hamler had two catches for 52 yards and one carry for nine yards for the Broncos:
Did @Kj_hamler just Euro step in Europe?#DENvsJAX on ESPN+— NFL (on London time ☕️ ) (@NFL) October 30, 2022
Back comes Denver, up top to @Kj_hamler!@DangeRussWilson on the move late in London.#DENvsJAX on ESPN+— NFL (on London time ☕️ ) (@NFL) October 30, 2022
- Marcus Allen had two tackles for the Steelers.
- Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles and a pass breakup for the Falcons.
- Odafe Oweh had one tackle for the Ravens.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Carl Nassib had one tackle for the Bucs.
