Blessed & Honored: Recapping Visitors for the Ohio State Game

VISITORS FLOCK TO CAMPUS ONCE AGAIN

For a second consecutive weekend it was a busy recruiting weekend in Happy Valley. With the Ohio State Buckeyes in town, the Nittany Lions hosted a large contingency of visitors. One of the biggest visitors on campus was athlete Quinton Martin.

Had an amazing time down penn state today ! energy was unreal ! hope to be up again soon ! #WeAre @PennStateFball @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/J3Qa90TtwD — Quinton Martin (@Team_Quinton) October 30, 2022

Martin is a high four-star prospect and the top in-state prospects for the 2024 cycle. This was just the latest in a long list of visits to campus for Martin. While the Nittany Lions will be in a dogfight in his recruitment, with the Buckeyes being heavily involved, early on they appear to be in a very good spot in his recruitment.

Another top 2024 target that visited for the tough loss against Ohio State was EDGE rusher Jaylen Harvey. This was the second time in as many weekends that the four-star Maryland product was in town. Right now, the Nittany Lions appear to have a commanding lead in his recruitment. 2024 Ohio EDGE rusher Brian Robinson was also on campus for a second consecutive week.

Another 2024 Maryland prospect that was on campus was Wie receiver Elijah Moore. A product of Good Counsel, the same school as current starting offensvie lineman Landon Tengwall, Moore left campus with an offer from the Nittany Lions.

2024 running Dilin Jones also left campus with an offer.

Jones attends regional powerhouse Our Lady Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland. Moving forward, the four-star could become a regular visitor to Penn State. It would not be a surprise to see the Nittany Lions become among the top contenders in his recruitment.

For a second consecutive week a group of committed players made it to campus. Offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier led the way in peer recruiting for the Nittany Lions.

— Alex Birchmeier (@Alex_Birchmeier) October 29, 2022

NEW JUCO DEFENSIVE LINE OFFER

On Monday, the Nittany Lions made a noteworthy offer. Any time a player for the class that is set to sign in December/February is offered this late in the cycle it should perk up ears. That happened on Monday when Penn State extended an offer to JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis.

Penn State became the 11th FBS program to offer Jamison-Travis. With Penn State still searching for another defensive lineman in their 2023 recruiting class, as well as likely looking for transfer portal defensive tackle this offseason, Jamison-Travis could potentially kill two birds with one stone. His name will certainly be one to watch moving forward.