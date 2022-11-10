YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Loyola (MD) Open Thread

Penn State looks to start 2-0 when they host Loyola (MD) on Thursday. The Nittany Lions blew Winthrop out of the water to the tune of 93 points, and they hope to keep that level of performance against what would be another overmatched opponent.

The Lions played nearly everyone in the contest on Monday, and being able to do that again on Thursday will go a long way in building the kind of depth Penn State will need to be competitive in the Big Ten. Can Kebba Njie play without fouling? Is Mikey Henn going to be depth player, or will he see more time in this contest? Will Micah Shrewsberry come out with the same starting lineup? That, we shall see!

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to another easy victory!